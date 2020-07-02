Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball: Patterson saw a big season cut short

PLEASANT VALLEY — Leah Patterson had Pleasant Valley softball history in her sights this season. The COVID-19 pandemic took the ball out of her hand, but it didn’t deny her recognition.
The Raiders’ junior pitcher and outfielder is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County softball player of the year.
Patterson helped Pleasant Valley to a 5-4-1 start against a brutal schedule. The Raiders beat Cullman, Ragland twice, Weaver and Saks. Losses came to Mortimer Jordan, Alexandria, Wilson and Rogers. They tied Good Hope.
A first-team all-state pick in 2019 and honorable-mention pick in 2018, Patterson was on pace to break all school single-season and career pitching records. She was also on pace to set single-season offensive records.
She worked 41 innings in the circle, allowing 10 runs and just seven earned for a 1.19 ERA. She struck out 78 batters, or nearly two per inning, and walked just 12 batters.
Her season included a no-hitter in a 9-0 victory over Weaver and one-hitters against Cullman and Carbon Hill.
Offensively, she batted .526 with a .667 on-base percentage, two doubles, one home run and five RBIs.
Patterson spoke to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley about her abbreviated season:
Question: What are your thoughts about the season, from a team perspective?
Answer: I thought that we were doing pretty good as a team and that we were doing a lot better, as the season went on. We did try to play good teams to get better.
Q: And individually?
A: I felt like I was doing pretty good. I learned a new pitch, and that helped some. It was a rise ball, and it helped. I went to a pitching coach, Jackie Brown, and that helped some, too.
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball team
Q: Considering how you were playing, how tough was it for the season to end when it did, and the way it did?
A: I was really sad when it ended. I wanted to keep playing. It was kind of hard, because we didn’t know if we needed to keep practicing or not because it could’ve kept going. It was hard to know how to train, when it ended.
Q: Knowing what you know now, three months later, how do you feel about the decisions made by the AHSAA to stop play? Is it something you can live with?
A: Yes, it is.
Q: Who are you playing for in summer ball, and what do you hope to build on toward next year?
A: I’m playing for the East Alabama Jaguars, and just keep practicing what I have been and just work on consistency.
Q: You guys return a lot next year, so what’s the hope?
A: I hope we make it to state and do good at state next year.