Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Vice helped Ohatchee get back to Northeast Regional

OHATCHEE — Tori Vice brought the game to Ohatchee’s basketball opponents for years, and it paid off for the Indians in 2020-21.
For leading Ohatchee’s first run to the Northeast Regional since 2015, Vice is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County girls basketball player of the year.
The 5-foot-9 senior guard and opponent focal point averaged 15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. She made 46.8 percent of her 62 3-point shots and amassed 88 steals and 39 blocks to help Ohatchee finish 20-7.
She made the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team for the third season in a row and became a five-time all-county pick. She finished with 1,565 career points.
Ohatchee lost to eventual Class 3A runner-up Sylvania 76-67 in the regional semifinals, marking the Indians’ deepest run in six years. The Indians also won an area title and subregional game.
Vice spoke to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Now that you’ve had time to look back on the season the Indians had, what do you think about it?
Answer: We had a pretty good season. It was definitely my favorite, even through all of the COVID stuff, and we accomplished a lot.
Q: What did it mean to get to regional?
A: I’ve never been to it. I’ve been to subregionals once. It means a lot, because I knew the team we had this year, we had the potential to go far. I knew they wanted it, too, as much as I did.
Q: Jorda Crook’s post presence helped to make quite a one-two punch. She turned missed shots into passes. What was it like working with her?
A: It was awesome. I love to play with her. She was always a big help to me, everywhere on the court.
Q: You have quite an accomplished career. How do you view that?
A: I really enjoyed it. I’m definitely going to miss it. Maybe I can come back and help coach them one day.
Q: Is that what you want to do as a career?
A: Maybe a physical trainer or something to do with sports, to stay in it. I’ll be going to JSU.
Q: Do you have family members who have followed that career path?
A: My mom is a nurse. I love to help people, but I also want to be in sports.