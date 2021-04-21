Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: The complete team

Player of the year: Tori Vice, Ohatchee.
Coach of the year: Bryant Ginn, Ohatchee.
First team
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, F, 5-9, So.
Tori Vice, Ohatchee, G, 5-6, Sr.
Haley Homesley, Weaver, G, 5-9, Sr.
Rylee Haynes, Pleasant Valley, G, 5-5, Jr.
Victoria O’Neil, Donoho, G, 5-3, Sr.
Second team
Lele Ridley, Piedmont, F, 5-10, So.
Miracle Bass, Saks, C/F, 5-11, Sr.
Ava Pope, Piedmont, G, 5-7, Fr.
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley, G, 5-5, So.
D.J. Gibbs, Weaver, G, 5-6, Fr.
Honorable mention
Donoho: Julie Cleckler, Anastasia O’Neil.
Faith Christian: Ariana Arevalo, Joelle Tillery, Babat Aremu.
Jacksonville Christian: Rebekah Carter, Mia Morales, Kara Grace.
Ohatchee: Gracie George, Millie Rainwater, Gracyn Snow, Allysa Davis.
Piedmont: Z’Hayla Walker, Emily Farmer.
Pleasant Valley: Gracie Hood.
Saks: Kayleigh Thomas, Keilynn Williams, Miracle Bass.
Weaver: Madison Atchley, Tiana Lawrence.
Wellborn: Cloie Adkison.