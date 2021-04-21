You are the owner of this article.
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: The complete team

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Player of the year: Tori Vice, Ohatchee.

Coach of the year: Bryant Ginn, Ohatchee.

First team

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, F, 5-9, So.

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, G, 5-6, Sr.

Haley Homesley, Weaver, G, 5-9, Sr.

Rylee Haynes, Pleasant Valley, G, 5-5, Jr.

Victoria O’Neil, Donoho, G, 5-3, Sr.

Second team

Lele Ridley, Piedmont, F, 5-10, So.

Miracle Bass, Saks, C/F, 5-11, Sr.

Ava Pope, Piedmont, G, 5-7, Fr.

Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley, G, 5-5, So.

D.J. Gibbs, Weaver, G, 5-6, Fr.

Honorable mention

Donoho: Julie Cleckler, Anastasia O’Neil.

Faith Christian: Ariana Arevalo, Joelle Tillery, Babat Aremu.

Jacksonville Christian: Rebekah Carter, Mia Morales, Kara Grace.

Ohatchee: Gracie George, Millie Rainwater, Gracyn Snow, Allysa Davis.

Piedmont: Z’Hayla Walker, Emily Farmer.

Pleasant Valley: Gracie Hood.

Saks: Kayleigh Thomas, Keilynn Williams, Miracle Bass.

Weaver: Madison Atchley, Tiana Lawrence.

Wellborn: Cloie Adkison.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

