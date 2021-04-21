Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Ginn led Ohatchee to its best season in six years

OHATCHEE — Bryant Ginn had an all-state playmaker and facilitator and an all-state rebound gobbler in 2020-21, plus role players who played their hearts out for him.
That was enough to get Ohatchee’s girls farther than they’ve been in six years.
For getting the Indians to the Northeast Regional for the first time since 2015, Ginn will repeat as The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County girls basketball coach of the year.
Ginn got a combined 36.3 points and 20.3 rebounds a game from all-state picks Tori Vice, his play-making guard, and Jorda Crook, who turned missed shots into passes under the basket.
Throw in the hustle and heart he got from others, and it was enough to get Ohatchee to an area title, subregional victory and berth in the regional.
Center Gracie George turned in 7.5 points and 11 rebounds a game. Point guard Millie Rainwater averaged 6.8 points and guarded the opponent’s top guard.
Forward Alyssa Davis and guard/forward Gracyn Snow brought a combined 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds.
Ginn meshed two stars with glue players and got Ohatchee (20-7) farther than any other county team in the 1A-3A group.
“It’s been a great year, overall,” he said. “We accomplished a lot of our goals and just really proud of the girls and the way they stepped up. Just to get to see them have success and continue to improve has been the best part.”