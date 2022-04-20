Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Even without Vice, Ohatchee's Ginn got the job done

Bryant Ginn raised two all-state girls basketball players at Ohatchee, and they got the Indians to the Northeast Regional for the first time since 2005 a year ago.
Could he get it done with one of those all-state players?
The answer was yes. For getting Ohatchee back to regional after losing 2021 Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year Tori Vice to graduation, Ginn will repeat as The Anniston Star’s 1A-3A Calhoun County coach of the year for girls basketball.
Led by 2022 county player of the year Jorda Crook, arguably the county’s most dominant individual player, Ohatchee finished 23-7, won another area title and returned to regional, where the Indians fell 58-50 to Geraldine.
Ohatchee went farther than any other team in the 1A-3A group.
Ginn got it done with a dynamic duo of Vice and Crook a year ago. In 2021-22, he helped Crook expand her game beyond being a dominant presence in the paint.
Gracie George, Millie Rainwater, Morgan Foushee and Whitney McFry stepped up their games around Crook.
“Great players make good coaches, and that’s what we’ve got,” Ginn said. “I didn’t know what to expect this year. Losing Tori was a big deal, but I thought all of the girls stepped up and filled roles.”