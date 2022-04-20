Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls basketball: Crook led Ohatchee back to Northeast Regional

Jorda Crook was widely considered Calhoun County’s most dominant individual player in girls basketball in 2021-22.
She was an easy choice as The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year.
The 5-foot-11 junior averaged 26.9 points and 14.9 rebounds to lead Ohatchee back to the Northeast Regional for the second year in a row. She also blocked 42 shots and had 114 steals.
Ohatchee made it to the Calhoun County semifinals thanks to Crook’s 43-point outburst against Pleasant Valley in the quarterfinals.
Also a first-team all-county player in volleyball and 2021 all-state selection in basketball, Crook becomes the second Ohatchee player to be named county player of the year in as many years. Former teammate Tori Vice, then a senior, got the same recognition in 2021.
Crook took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: How do you feel like you grew as a player this year?
Answer: I think I put in a lot of work this summer, and I think that helped. I worked with Hal (Patterson) at Champions, Coach Wendell (Kelley) and Team Money Way, and I feel like they helped me put in the effort. Coach (Byant) Ginn during the summer. It was either volleyball or basketball, and I feel like I put a whole bunch of time into it, and it helped me in the long run.
Q: What did you work on during the offseason?
A: It was mostly shooting. I’m still not the best at shooting, but I got better at it than it has been.
Q: It looked, too, like Coach Ginn had you handle the ball more this year. Is that correct?
A: Oh yes. I got a little bit better at that. I think I grew with the game. It slowed down a little bit so it wasn’t turnover-turnover. It was more of a slower pace, not as much anxiety for me.
Q: What do you take from helping this team get as far as it did?
A: There are some things we could’ve done better, but we played good I think.
Q: What is your sport as far as hoping to play collegiately?
A: Volleyball.
Q: What offers do you have?
A: UAB and UAH. I’m just taking it in as it goes.
Q: What do you think will be your major in college?
A: I’ve thought about nursing.