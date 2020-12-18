You have permission to edit this article.
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: The complete team

Kirsten Fiscus

1A-3A All-Calhoun County football team

Player of the year: Jett Smith, Wellborn

Coach of the year: Jonathan Miller, Saks

First team

Offense

QB: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, 6-0, 185, So.

RB: Elijah Johnson, Piedmont, 6-1, 225, Sr.

RB: Noah Fuller, Ohatchee, 6-0, 190, Sr.

RB: Calvin Spinks, Wellborn, 5-6, 155, Sr.

WR: Jadon Calhoun, Piedmont, 6-0, 180, Sr.

WR: Austin Estes, Piedmont, 5-9, 160, Jr.

WR: Jalen McCants, Saks, 5-10, 175, Jr.

OL: Kaden Goodwin, Wellborn, 6-3, 275, Sr.

OL: Greg King, Ohatchee, 6-3, 245, Sr.,

OL: Damon Parr, Pleasant Valley, 6-6, 325, Jr.

OL: Hayden Young, Piedmont, 5-11, 220, Sr.

OL: Brayden Dempsey, Wellborn, 5-10, 230, Sr.

K: Sloan Smith, Piedmont, 5-10, 135, So.

ATH: Eli Ennis, Ohatchee, 6-0, 190, Jr.

ATH: Sean Parnell, Saks, 6-0, 192, Jr.

ATH: Andruw Sanders, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, 140, Sr.

Defense

DL: Sean Smith, Piedmont, 6-0, 225, Sr.

DL: Tre Bolton, Saks, 6-2, 215, Sr.

DL: Aiden Simpson, Ohatchee, 6-0, 205, Sr.

DL: Tae Traylor, Wellborn, 6-1, 235, Sr.

LB: Wyatt Reaves, Ohatchee, 6-0, 205, Jr.

LB: Landon Smart, Piedmont, 6-1, 215, Jr.

LB: Noah Reedy, Piedmont, 6-1, 185, Jr.

LB: Logan Brooks, Wellborn, 5-10, 165, Sr.

DB: Jakari Foster, Piedmont, 6-1, 195, Sr.

DB: Max Hanson, Piedmont, 5-9, 160, So.

DB: Trey Pesnell, Ohatchee, 6-0, 175, Sr.

DB: Christian Figueroa, Wellborn, 5-9, 175, Sr.

P: Bailey Stephens, Weaver, 6-0, 295, Sr.

ATH: Konnor Baswell, Ohatchee, 5-10, 175, Sr.

ATH: Jett Smith, Wellborn, 5-11, 180, Sr.

ATH: Caleb Ramsey, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Second team

Offense

QB: Braydon Maye, Pleasant Valley, 6-0, 175, Jr.

RB: Jake Upton, Pleasant Valley, 6-0, 190, Jr.

RB: Rickey Garrett, Saks, 5-11, 185, Jr.

RB: Ti'Quan Thomas, 5-11, 175, Sr.

WR: Jaylon Cunningham, Saks., 5-6, 145, So.

WR: Coleman Reid, Piedmont, 6-2, 175, Jr.

TE: Justin Winningham, Pleasant Valley, 6-2, 195, Sr.

OL: Zach Haynes, Ohatchee, 6-0, 240, Sr.

OL: Chrisjon Gurley, Wellborn, 6-3, 290, So.

OL: Jackson Stubbs, Pleasant Valley, 6-1, 220, Sr.

OL: Steven Raney, Piedmont, 5-11, 230, Jr.

OL: Judson Billings, Donoho, 6-3, 260, Jr.

K: Brandon Morales, Wellborn, 5-9, 205, Sr.

ATH: Troy Galloway, Ohatchee, 6-1, 190, Jr.

ATH: Tanner McQueen, Wellborn, 5-8, 155, Jr.

ATH: Will Mixson, Saks, 5-8, 150, Sr.

Defense

DL: Braelan Robinson, Saks, 6-0, 250, Jr.

DL: Tavaris Berry, Wellborn, 6-1, 220, Jr.

DL: Jaden Cantrell, Piedmont, 6-0, 285, Sr.

DL: Taylor Thompson, Weaver, 6-1, 238, Sr.

LB: Brody Epps, Piedmont, 5-11, 215, So.

LB: Hunter Salee, Pleasant Valley, 5-11, 185, Sr.

LB: Jashaun Prothro, Saks, 5-10, 170, Jr.

LB: Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee, 5-10, 170, So.

DB: Omarion Foster, Piedmont, 6-2, 175, Jr.

DB: Jesse Lewis, Wellborn, 5-10, 155, So.

DB: Cody Holloway, Piedmont, 5-10, 160, So.

DB: C.J. Gresham, Saks, 6-1, 170, Jr.

P: Michael Glass, Pleasant Valley, 6-2, 170, Sr.

ATH: Grant Steed, Donoho, 5-7, 160, Jr.

ATH: Keyonte Curry, Wellborn, 5-11, 160, Sr.

ATH: Devin Howell, Ohatchee, 5-9, 165, So.

Honorable mention

Donoho: Amari Smedley, Tyler Allen, Ridge Hopkins, Connor Goodson, Tristan Smith, Ethan Miles-Jamison, Lucas Elliott.

Ohatchee: Luke Zurchin, Brent Honaker, Justin Powell.

Pleasant Valley: Zeke Curvin, Nate Shaw.

Piedmont: Parker Thornton, Jack Tolbert, Rusty Escamilla, J.T. Coheely, Trent Young, Conner Williams.

Saks: Patrick Williams, Jordan Cosper, Elijah Bush, Shon Elston, Deniro Goode.

Weaver: Brendyn Knight, Payton Martin, Christian Marturello, LaDre Whitson, Brent Parks, Kaden Gooden, Cam Thornton.

Wellborn: Nathan Sanders, Austin Smith, Imarrion Jenkins, Will Waldrop.

