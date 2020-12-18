Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: The complete team

1A-3A All-Calhoun County football team
Player of the year: Jett Smith, Wellborn
Coach of the year: Jonathan Miller, Saks
First team
Offense
QB: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, 6-0, 185, So.
RB: Elijah Johnson, Piedmont, 6-1, 225, Sr.
RB: Noah Fuller, Ohatchee, 6-0, 190, Sr.
RB: Calvin Spinks, Wellborn, 5-6, 155, Sr.
WR: Jadon Calhoun, Piedmont, 6-0, 180, Sr.
WR: Austin Estes, Piedmont, 5-9, 160, Jr.
WR: Jalen McCants, Saks, 5-10, 175, Jr.
OL: Kaden Goodwin, Wellborn, 6-3, 275, Sr.
OL: Greg King, Ohatchee, 6-3, 245, Sr.,
OL: Damon Parr, Pleasant Valley, 6-6, 325, Jr.
OL: Hayden Young, Piedmont, 5-11, 220, Sr.
OL: Brayden Dempsey, Wellborn, 5-10, 230, Sr.
K: Sloan Smith, Piedmont, 5-10, 135, So.
ATH: Eli Ennis, Ohatchee, 6-0, 190, Jr.
ATH: Sean Parnell, Saks, 6-0, 192, Jr.
ATH: Andruw Sanders, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, 140, Sr.
Defense
DL: Sean Smith, Piedmont, 6-0, 225, Sr.
DL: Tre Bolton, Saks, 6-2, 215, Sr.
DL: Aiden Simpson, Ohatchee, 6-0, 205, Sr.
DL: Tae Traylor, Wellborn, 6-1, 235, Sr.
LB: Wyatt Reaves, Ohatchee, 6-0, 205, Jr.
LB: Landon Smart, Piedmont, 6-1, 215, Jr.
LB: Noah Reedy, Piedmont, 6-1, 185, Jr.
LB: Logan Brooks, Wellborn, 5-10, 165, Sr.
DB: Jakari Foster, Piedmont, 6-1, 195, Sr.
DB: Max Hanson, Piedmont, 5-9, 160, So.
DB: Trey Pesnell, Ohatchee, 6-0, 175, Sr.
DB: Christian Figueroa, Wellborn, 5-9, 175, Sr.
P: Bailey Stephens, Weaver, 6-0, 295, Sr.
ATH: Konnor Baswell, Ohatchee, 5-10, 175, Sr.
ATH: Jett Smith, Wellborn, 5-11, 180, Sr.
ATH: Caleb Ramsey, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Second team
Offense
QB: Braydon Maye, Pleasant Valley, 6-0, 175, Jr.
RB: Jake Upton, Pleasant Valley, 6-0, 190, Jr.
RB: Rickey Garrett, Saks, 5-11, 185, Jr.
RB: Ti'Quan Thomas, 5-11, 175, Sr.
WR: Jaylon Cunningham, Saks., 5-6, 145, So.
WR: Coleman Reid, Piedmont, 6-2, 175, Jr.
TE: Justin Winningham, Pleasant Valley, 6-2, 195, Sr.
OL: Zach Haynes, Ohatchee, 6-0, 240, Sr.
OL: Chrisjon Gurley, Wellborn, 6-3, 290, So.
OL: Jackson Stubbs, Pleasant Valley, 6-1, 220, Sr.
OL: Steven Raney, Piedmont, 5-11, 230, Jr.
OL: Judson Billings, Donoho, 6-3, 260, Jr.
K: Brandon Morales, Wellborn, 5-9, 205, Sr.
ATH: Troy Galloway, Ohatchee, 6-1, 190, Jr.
ATH: Tanner McQueen, Wellborn, 5-8, 155, Jr.
ATH: Will Mixson, Saks, 5-8, 150, Sr.
Defense
DL: Braelan Robinson, Saks, 6-0, 250, Jr.
DL: Tavaris Berry, Wellborn, 6-1, 220, Jr.
DL: Jaden Cantrell, Piedmont, 6-0, 285, Sr.
DL: Taylor Thompson, Weaver, 6-1, 238, Sr.
LB: Brody Epps, Piedmont, 5-11, 215, So.
LB: Hunter Salee, Pleasant Valley, 5-11, 185, Sr.
LB: Jashaun Prothro, Saks, 5-10, 170, Jr.
LB: Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee, 5-10, 170, So.
DB: Omarion Foster, Piedmont, 6-2, 175, Jr.
DB: Jesse Lewis, Wellborn, 5-10, 155, So.
DB: Cody Holloway, Piedmont, 5-10, 160, So.
DB: C.J. Gresham, Saks, 6-1, 170, Jr.
P: Michael Glass, Pleasant Valley, 6-2, 170, Sr.
ATH: Grant Steed, Donoho, 5-7, 160, Jr.
ATH: Keyonte Curry, Wellborn, 5-11, 160, Sr.
ATH: Devin Howell, Ohatchee, 5-9, 165, So.
Honorable mention
Donoho: Amari Smedley, Tyler Allen, Ridge Hopkins, Connor Goodson, Tristan Smith, Ethan Miles-Jamison, Lucas Elliott.
Ohatchee: Luke Zurchin, Brent Honaker, Justin Powell.
Pleasant Valley: Zeke Curvin, Nate Shaw.
Piedmont: Parker Thornton, Jack Tolbert, Rusty Escamilla, J.T. Coheely, Trent Young, Conner Williams.
Saks: Patrick Williams, Jordan Cosper, Elijah Bush, Shon Elston, Deniro Goode.
Weaver: Brendyn Knight, Payton Martin, Christian Marturello, LaDre Whitson, Brent Parks, Kaden Gooden, Cam Thornton.
Wellborn: Nathan Sanders, Austin Smith, Imarrion Jenkins, Will Waldrop.
Jonathan Miller is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football coach of the year after leading the Wildcats back to the playoffs after the only playoff miss in his nine-year tenure.
For Jett Smith's 1,241 rushing yards and 154 tackles, the four-year starter at middle linebacker and three-year starter at quarterback is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football player of the year.