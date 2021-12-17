Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: Smith’s tone, tactics helped Piedmont rally in title game

PIEDMONT — Steve Smith never has to convince Piedmont’s football players they can win.
Even down 29-6 at halftime of the Bulldogs’ state final against Montgomery Academy, the Bulldogs believed they could win. That’s what 16 years of winning under Smith will do.
He did have to keep calm and find the right adjustments.
For finding the tone and tactics that helped Piedmont come back to win 35-33, Smith is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County coach of the year.
Piedmont finished 13-2, winning its fifth state title in its sixth state-final appearance, after its seventh consecutive semifinal appearance.
While the Bulldogs returned several key players this season, including county player of the year and two-time Super 7 most valuable player Jack Hayes, they had to overcome abnormal circumstances. The fourth three-way tie in Piedmont’s region in as many years left Piedmont third and facing its first road playoff opener since 2006, Smith’s first season at Piedmont.
Piedmont beat Region 7 runner-up Sylvania in the opener then beat four region champions in a row … Lauderdale County, Winfield, Saks and Montgomery Academy.
In the state final in Birmingham, Piedmont appeared to gain momentum with a touchdown to close within 21-6 late in the second quarter, but Montgomery Academy scored quickly to make it 29-6 at the break.
Time for Smith to do some of that coaches stuff, and he knew how to handle a team that doesn’t easily get shaken. He put defensive back Omarion Foster on double duty as wide receiver, operating with top pass target Austin Estes.
The adjustment evolved in the second half.
“That gave us another guy that could stretch the field, opposite of Estes,” Smith said. “The first thing we thought about was putting them on opposite sides, but we realized we didn’t get a whole lot of different movement from the secondary when they were on opposite sides. They still put their top cover corner on Estes’ side and put their best safety over on Omarion’s side.
“What we found that did work was put Omarion and Estes on the same side, Put Omarion kind of in the slot, and he was running the slot fades and the corner routes and the out routes, and Estes was coming behind it on the crossing routes and the slants.”
The move confused Montgomery Academy’s complicated and disguised coverages, and history records what happened next.