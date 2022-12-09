 Skip to main content
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: Smith leads Piedmont back to state finals

Piedmont vs. Sylvania action BW 0009.JPG

Piedmont head coach Steve Smith and Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Piedmont vs. Sylvania game. Photo by Bill Wilson

PIEDMONT — Ask Steve Smith about the challenges of coaching his latest Piedmont to team its latest state championship game, and he’ll gladly talk about players who played hurt to help the Bulldogs get there.

For his part, the 17th-year Bulldogs head man is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football coach of the year.

