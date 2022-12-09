Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: Smith leads Piedmont back to state finals

PIEDMONT — Ask Steve Smith about the challenges of coaching his latest Piedmont to team its latest state championship game, and he’ll gladly talk about players who played hurt to help the Bulldogs get there.
For his part, the 17th-year Bulldogs head man is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football coach of the year.
Piedmont finished 12-3, won the Class 3A, Region 6 title and reached the state finals in Auburn, falling to St. James.
Piedmont made the semifinals for the eighth straight year and seventh title-game appearance on Smith’s watch. His Piedmont teams won state titles in 2009, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021 with runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022.
Smith worked with record-setting senior quarterback Jack Hayes, who established Alabama High School Athletic Association career records for passing yards, total yards, passing touchdowns and total rushing/passing touchdowns.
Still, Smith had to replace key seniors from 2021, including wide receiver/kick returner Austin Estes, defensive back/wide receiver Omar Foster, linebacker Landon Smart and defensive end Noah Reedy.
Smith said several players stepped up to fill roles “by committee." He also reflected on the sacrifices of players who played hurt this season.
Running back Parker Thornton put off surgery for a would-be season-ending shoulder injury, suffered in the second game.
Wide receiver Thomas Propst broke a wrist during the week leading up to Piedmont’s second-round playoff game at Colbert County. He had pins inserted Thursday that week and played in the semifinals and state finals.
Defensive Jake Austin suffered a broken collarbone during the first-round playoff game against Oakman. He had a plate and screws inserted the morning after the game and had interceptions in the semifinals and finals.
Wide receiver Gatlin Gardner had a severe high-ankle sprain and came back to contribute late in the regular season.
Offensive lineman Braden McDaniels played with multiple MCL strains and tears. He played with a knee brace.
“Those types of stories that went on in that locker room with this team this year, I think, characterizes our entire team,” Smith said. “Those examples epitomize the grit and determination that we had on this year’s team.
“That and their happy-go-lucky attitude, their toughness and their fun-loving spirit is what kind of sets them apart as their own unique team among the annals of history of all of the Piedmont teams we’ve had.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.