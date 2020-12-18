Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: Jett Smith did it all for Wellborn

WELLBORN — Football is the ultimate team game, but some players impact a team more than others.
Few players in Calhoun County history impacted a winning team as much as Wellborn’s Jett Smith.
For his 1,241 rushing yards and 154 tackles, the four-year starter at middle linebacker and three-year starter at quarterback is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football player of the year.
The literal quarterback of the Panthers’ offense and de facto quarterback of their defense finished his career with 3,677 rushing yards, 1,619 passing yards on a run-oriented team and 60 rushing, passing or receiving touchdowns.
He amassed 624 tackles, which marks the second-highest total in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, according to records available on the association’s website. Spanish Fort’s Thomas Johnston ran up 675 tackles between 2013-16.
In 44 career starts, Smith has scored touchdowns nearly every way possible, including three defensive touchdowns.
Wellborn improved from 2-8 his freshman year, to 5-5 his sophomore year, to 12-2 with a 3A semifinal run his junior year. The Panthers finished 9-2 with a two-round playoff stay this season.
The youngest child of Wellborn coach and graduate Jeff Smith will go down as one of the county’s most consequential players.
He hopes to carry football on to college, and he’s weighing possibilities at UAB, Mississippi College and Faulkner. His position possibilities range from quarterback on a triple-option team at Mississippi College, to safety at UAB and linebacker at Faulkner.
He spoke with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the county player of the year’s Q&A:
Question: The 2020 season was another good one for Wellborn. Looking back on it, what to make of it?
Answer: It was very successful, not just this season but last season, too. I enjoyed it a lot, with the people I played with. I grew up with them, and I felt like we left something at Wellborn that people will remember.
Q: Your dad played at Wellborn. As you were growing up, what stories did you hear about Wellborn football?
A: He really didn’t tell me, but I would always be in the locker room, and he would explain to the older players and stuff. I always would listen, and he would tell those guys about how much it meant to wear a black jersey and walk up those stairs and play on The Hill.
Q: Was it everything you thought it would be?
A: I didn’t realize until it was over about how much that really means and how many memories I’ve made with all of those guys that I played with.
Q: What was it like being a manager and watching your older brother Judd, when he was Wellborn’s quarterback?
A: I was so into the game, just as much as the players out there playing. If we would lose, just being a ball boy, I would cry after the game. Just watching those players, I looked up to all of them and wanted to be like them.
Q: Of what are you proudest?
A: I’m proud of how, when we went 2-8 and 5-5, we could’ve been mediocre and gave up then. I feel like we knew we had a chance to be really good, and all of our players were never negative. We all stayed positive, and it all worked out for us.
Q: If you could tell the Wellborn community something, what would you tell them?
A: Just thank you for your support and great fan base. I remember when we were leaving to go play Piedmont in the semifinals, as the bus was leaving, they were all banging on the bus and stuff. It was just great.
Q: What’s the latest on your future?
A: I’ve talked with UAB and stuff, and I really like them a lot, but I don’t know what I’ll be able to get right now. I’ll have to be patient and wait.
Q: Is that because of COVID-19 and college seniors who might not leave because of the extra year granted by the NCAA?
A: Yes. A bunch of people are returning. They’re saying that they’ve got all of these seniors that can come back and play another year, and have another year of eligibility, and there’s some that choose to leave. They’re done with school, so there’s not as many scholarships to hand out. It’s frustrating, but it is what it is.
Q: Are you considering walking on or taking a year off?
A: If all else fails, I’ll definitely walk on somewhere.