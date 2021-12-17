Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: Hayes was key in Piedmont’s state-championship rally

PIEDMONT — Jack Hayes is building quite a career resume as a high school quarterback in Alabama, and the 2021 portion tells of his best season yet.
Piedmont’s third-year starting quarterback passed and ran Piedmont to its second Class 3A state title on his watch, earning his second recognition as Super 7 most valuable player. For that and leading Piedmont’s comeback from a 23-point halftime deficit to beat Montgomery Academy 35-33 in the state final, he’s The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year.
Hayes passed for a career-high 2,673 yards, his third consecutive season of passing for 2,000-plus yards. His 38 touchdown passes, the third-best best total of his career, came with a career-low two interceptions.
He’s never thrown more than eight interceptions in a season.
Hayes upped the running part of his game this season, rushing for 1,027 yards and 21 touchdowns. His yardage bested his previous-best total by nearly 400 yards, and he more than doubled his previous career best for rushing touchdowns.
Hayes threw a school-record six touchdown passes to lead Piedmont to its 52-44 overtime victory over Saks in the semifinals. He passed for three touchdowns and ran for two against Montgomery Academy.
With another year to go, Hayes needs 14 touchdown passes to break the AHSAA career record. With 13 combined passing/rushing touchdowns, he’ll set the mark for touchdown responsibility.
He’s also within striking distance of career records for passing yardage (7,757/10,774) and total yards (10,245/13,218).
Hayes will soon turn his attention to work as Piedmont’s catcher in baseball, work that earned him recognition as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A hitter of the year in 2021. He took a minute to talk for The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: You’ve had a couple of weeks to look back on the season. What to make of it?
Answer: It was a wild year, I’d say, losing the players that we lost with Jakari (Foster), Sean (Smith) and Jadon Calhoun, who had the record for touchdown catches in a year until Austin (Estes) broke it this year, and losing Hayden Young on the offensive line. A bunch of people stepped up this year and played roles that they needed to play. I’d say, probably around week 11, is when we started playing our best football and scoring close to 50 points a game.
Q: Individually, what to make of your season?
A: I feel good about it. It’s probably the best season that I’ve had, but it wouldn’t be anywhere what it was if I didn’t have Estes at wide receiver, who had a major season with 19 touchdown catches, and Brayden Morgan and Parker (Thornton) blocking for me in the backfield and spreading the ball around, Brayden being able to run the ball so the defense didn’t know who was getting it, really, so it was having playmakers with me.
Q: Your rushing stats picked up a lot this year. Why was that?
A: Losing Elijah Johnson (running back, to graduation) was a big part of it, but Brayden stepped up real big. He was a thousand-yard rusher, too, and just talked to Coach Smith about it, and he said I was going to have to run the ball more because Elijah was gone, and I did, and I’d say it worked out pretty good because we won state.
Q: What’s it like to run the ball that much and have to report to the sideline to get the play between plays?
A: I get tired sometimes. Sometimes, I wish we’d go no-huddle, but that’s how Piedmont is. We’re just hard-nosed, and we’re going to do everything how we do it.
Q: You’ve never thrown many interceptions, but you threw only two this year with 38 touchdown passes. To what do you attribute that?
A: I guess people giving me crap about throwing three against Fyffe (2020 semifinal loss). I just wasn’t going to do it again, and we changed practice up and I was going to throw a little bit more during practice this year. That probably helped a lot.
Q: What happened at Fyffe last year happened in the rain. Who gave you a hard time for that?
A: Taylor (his older brother). He said that, if we would’ve won a state championship, it would’ve went better on his resume because he’s a coach now. He still gives me crap about it.
Q: You’re close to some very significant state records for quarterbacks. What does that say about your career?
A: When I get older, I’ll look back and really look at it and really be proud of myself, but I wouldn’t say that now. I just really want to win another state championship and have one more than my brother so I can have bragging rights. It’s going to be cool, if I do get to break them, but I don’t think it’ll really click for a while, how big of an accomplishment it is.