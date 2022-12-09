Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: Hayes has record-setting year for Piedmont

PIEDMONT — What to say about Jack Hayes’ high school sports career that hasn’t been said?
It’s a dilemma he keeps giving all who have followed his football and baseball exploits at Piedmont, and he’s done it again.
For quarterbacking the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state final for the third time in his four years as the starter, and breaking four Alabama High School Athletic Association career records along the way, Hayes is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football player of the year for the second year in a row.
He also won county player of the year for the 2022 baseball season.
Hayes finished the 2022 football season with 1,592 rushing yards (7.3 per carry) and 23 rushing touchdowns. He completed 227 of 373 passes for 3,267 yards and 37 touchdowns.
He amassed 4,859 total yards and 60 total touchdowns to finish off a career that saw him establish AHSAA career records of 11,024 passing yards, 15,023 total yards, 159 touchdown passes and 223 total passing and rushing touchdowns.
He was the state championship game most valuable player twice, while leading Piedmont to state titles in 2019 and 2021.
In 2022, Piedmont finished 12-3, won the 3A, Region 6 title and reached the state finals in Auburn, falling to St. James.
The Snead State baseball commit turns has attention to baseball season but took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: What to make of what the team accomplished this season?
Answer: It was a good year. We didn’t finish the way we wanted to, but I would say, overall, it was a pretty good year.
Q: What to make of your season, individually?
A: Stats-wise, I had the best season that I’ve had. It just felt like the game slowed down a good bit more than it did the other three years that I played. I just felt like I was in control of everything.
Q: Your rushing total was a career high. What was it like carrying that much of the rushing load, on top of what you do in the passing game?
A: Parker (Thornton) did a fine job with what he did when he carried the ball. He was a good second option, because people got used to me running the ball. With Parker running it, it caught people off. I thought he was just as good as running backs we’ve had in the past.
Q: A lot of people outside your locker room didn’t know Parker played with a significant shoulder injury most of the year. What can you say about how he fought through that?
A: He knows that he probably isn’t going to play any more after high school, and he just said that he wanted to finish all of the games. He didn’t want to end his high school career having surgery, so he said he was just going to wait until after and play through it. That earned everybody on the team’s respect, the way he played through the pain that he was in. It definitely earned mine, being in the backfield with me and blocking for me. He was making blocks all year, and I know it hurt him. He didn’t feel the best, but I appreciate him doing that and being a team player.
Q: Now that it’s all settled in, what to make of breaking those four AHSAA career records?
A: Looking back on it, it’s a big deal. During the season, it didn’t mean that much to me, because we were playing, but just to see all of the stats and all of the numbers, it’s a really big deal. I know that nothing would’ve happened if we wouldn’t have gone deep in the four years that I played. That’s just saying how good of a team we’ve had and all of the play makers around me.
Q: Where do things stand, as far as what you’ll play on the next level and where?
A: Right now, I’m Snead, but if something comes in football that’s appealing, then I would gladly consider it.
Q: What schools have talked to you about football?
A: I’ve talked to Samford a little bit, Auburn a little bit and JSU, but that’s about it.
Q: If you got a hard offer for football, how do you think you might view that?
A: I’d have to really consider it. I love football, and it’ll be hard just to give it up, but right now, I’m baseball.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
