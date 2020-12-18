Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County football: Behind Miller, Saks rebounded in a big way

SAKS — Saks produced a turnaround from one football season to the next, then a turnaround within the 2020 season.
For accomplishing the turnaround and turnaround within a turnaround, Jonathan Miller is once again a county coach of the year.
Miller is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football coach of the year after leading the Wildcats back to the playoffs after the only playoff miss in his nine-year tenure.
Saks finished 2020 9-4 with a run to the Class 3A quarterfinals. This came after a 4-5 finish in 2019, when five starters went down with injuries that required surgery.
The Wildcats won seven games in a row from midseason on, after losing to Region 5 powers Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee in back-to-back-to-back weeks. The winning streak included playoff victories over East Lawrence and J.B. Pennington, both top-two finishers in other regions.
Saks’ streak started with a 46-16 rout of Geraldine, another 3A playoff team.
Miller said the Wildcats benefitted from their 2019 struggles because injuries forced members of a promising sophomore class into early playing time.
As for the in-season turnaround, Miller cited a “high-character team” that never gave up. As for his part of it, he inoculated his players ahead of their three-game losing streak to teams that finished Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
“We just tried to prepare them even before that stretch,” Miller said. “I told them that we won the first two games when we were a little sloppy, and I just tried to prepare them, going into the Piedmont game.
“I said, ‘Guys, if we go 3-0 or 0-3 during this stretch, you’ve got to believe and keep perspective that we’re going to be a lot better in Week 9 than we are right now.”
Miller is the winningest coach in Saks history, with an 81-26 record and 11-8 playoff record in eight appearances. His teams have made the semifinals and quarterfinals twice, either in 3A or 4A.