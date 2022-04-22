Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: The complete team

Player of the year: Alex Odam, Piedmont.
Coach of the year: Cory Hughes, Faith Christian.
First team
Ethan Richerzhagen, Faith Christian, F, 6-3, Sr.
Alex Odam, Piedmont, G, 6-3, Jr.
Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian, G, 6-0, Jr.
Tristan Brown, Weaver, G, 6-1, Jr.
Sean Parnell, Saks, G, 5-11, Sr.
Second team
Kelbe Crook, Ohatchee, F, 6-0, So.
Jeffrey Miles, Weaver, F, 6-2, Jr.
Thomas Curlee, Faith Christian, G, 6-2, Jr.
Omarion Foster, Piedmont, G, 6-3, Sr.
Garrett Cranmer, Pleasant Valley, G, 6-2, Sr.
Third team
Armane Burton, Weaver, F, 6-3, Jr.
Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont, F, 6-3, Fr.
Jalen McCants, Saks, G, 5-9, Sr.
Drew Williamson, Donoho, 6-0, G, Jr.
Jacques Prater, Faith Christian, G, 5-5, Sr.
Honorable mention
Donoho: Eric Tolson.
Faith Christian: Yashua Arevalo.
Jacksonville Christian: Tyler Doggrell, Camron Moses.
Ohatchee: Carson Tittle, Jesse Baswell.
Piedmont: Cassius Fairs, Coleman Reid.
Pleasant Valley: Kolby Battles, Zeke Johnson, Kyle Smith.
Saks: Shon Elston.
Weaver: Kohl Perry.
Wellborn: Kameron Jackson, Messiah Moore.