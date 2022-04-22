 Skip to main content
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: The complete team

Player of the year: Alex Odam, Piedmont.

Coach of the year: Cory Hughes, Faith Christian.

First team

Ethan Richerzhagen, Faith Christian, F, 6-3, Sr.

Alex Odam, Piedmont, G, 6-3, Jr.

Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian, G, 6-0, Jr.

Tristan Brown, Weaver, G, 6-1, Jr.

Sean Parnell, Saks, G, 5-11, Sr.

Second team

Kelbe Crook, Ohatchee, F, 6-0, So.

Jeffrey Miles, Weaver, F, 6-2, Jr.

Thomas Curlee, Faith Christian, G, 6-2, Jr.

Omarion Foster, Piedmont, G, 6-3, Sr.

Garrett Cranmer, Pleasant Valley, G, 6-2, Sr.

Third team

Armane Burton, Weaver, F, 6-3, Jr.

Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont, F, 6-3, Fr.

Jalen McCants, Saks, G, 5-9, Sr.

Drew Williamson, Donoho, 6-0, G, Jr.

Jacques Prater, Faith Christian, G, 5-5, Sr.

Honorable mention

Donoho: Eric Tolson.

Faith Christian: Yashua Arevalo.

Jacksonville Christian: Tyler Doggrell, Camron Moses.

Ohatchee: Carson Tittle, Jesse Baswell.

Piedmont: Cassius Fairs, Coleman Reid.

Pleasant Valley: Kolby Battles, Zeke Johnson, Kyle Smith.

Saks: Shon Elston.

Weaver: Kohl Perry.

Wellborn: Kameron Jackson, Messiah Moore.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

