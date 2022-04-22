Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: Piedmont's Odam went toe-to-toe with Anniston's Kite

Alex Odam has starred in Calhoun County’s Class 1A-3A set for three years, but he got a big-stage chance to show he’s an all-classification standout this season.
The Piedmont junior more than held his own in a one-on-one showdown with Anniston’s Antonio Kite.
With his 32-point output against Anniston in the Calhoun County tournament as a headliner in yet another strong season, Odam will repeat as The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year for boys basketball.
Odam averaged 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in helping Piedmont reach the Northeast Regional. That included his performance against Anniston.
He scored 22 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, validating a late-season trend of fourth-quarter scoring eruptions.
Odam stands at 2,457 career points, breaking Piedmont’s all-time record. He’s a three-time all-state player and was a finalist for 3A player of the year in 2020.
Odam participated in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Well, another strong season for you and the Bulldogs. What to make of it?
Answer: The season was a lot of fun. The group of guys is the best group I’ve ever played with and the most fun I think I’ve ever had in a season. I’ve really enjoyed the season, but it’s back to work. Hopefully, we can make a deeper run next year with some of those other guys.”
Q: What did you look to improve on this season?
A: Just getting my teammates involved. At the next level, I’m going to have to start taking care of the ball better and finding my teammates and stuff.
Q: When you say how much you’ve enjoyed playing with this particular team this season, what did you mean?
A: It’s just the energy every day at practice, before games and the locker room. It’s probably the tightest group we’ve ever had for friendships, bonds and stuff like that. I don’t think there’s ever been an argument or behind-the-scenes beef or anything.
Q: Is there a particular guy on the team who keeps everybody loose?
A: Cassius Fairs. He brings the energy every day. He’s our guy. Just talking, hyping everybody up, getting everybody fired up to be there every day. It’s pretty amazing what he can bring to the team.
Q: You mentioned the next level. Can you update us on your recruitment?
A: I’ve got about seven or eight Division I offers, but I’ve got this summer to try and show a little bit more and finally start figuring out where I want to play and what fits me the best.