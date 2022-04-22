Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County boys basketball: Faith's Hughes made replacing legend look easy

Cory Hughes had plenty on his plate in his first year as Faith Christian’s boys coach … replace a legend, completely change the Lions’ approach and win.
Check, check and check.
For guiding Faith to its first Northeast Regional berth since 2011, Hughes is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County coach of the year for boys basketball.
Faith finished 24-11, falling to Decatur Heritage 43-41 in the Northeast Regional final. The Lions also won their area.
Hughes was hired after hall-of-fame coach Schuessler Ware stepped down after one season coaching at Faith. Hughes, an Alexandria graduate, installed an Alexandria-style system, with full-court man-to-man defense and an offense based in ball movement.
Hughes, Faith’s third coach in as many seasons, saw it as the equalizer it was for Alexandria under hall-of-fame coach Larry Ginn, a way to make up for less athleticism. Hughes called the Lions’ change “basketball philosophy whiplash.”
It got Faith far in a season that saw the Lions overcome Thomas Curlee’s absence for several games with a back injury.
Hughes credits coaches who came before him and left him a senior-heavy team, but they had to adjust.
“What I tried to bring in this year was a philosophy of get-after-it basketball,” Hughes said. “Every single play, we get after it, and we’re not a very deep team. We play six or seven guys, and we play full-court man the whole time.
“We just grind. We try to play like dogs and scrap for everything.”