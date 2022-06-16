Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: The complete team

Player of the year: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Jr.
Coach of the year: Matt Deerman, Piedmont
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Slade Haney, Donoho, Sr.
Pitcher: Cassius Thompson-Fairs, Piedmont, Sr.
Pitcher: Mason Jairrels, Saks, Jr.
Catcher: Lucas Elliott, Donoho, Jr.
Infield: Austin Estes, Piedmont, Sr.
Infield: McClane Mohon, Piedmont, So.
Infield: Ellijah Smith, Weaver, Jr.
Infield: Judson Billings, Donoho, Sr.
Outfield: Max Hanson, Piedmont, Jr.
Outfield: Peyton Webb, Donoho, So.
Outfield: Devin Howell, Ohatchee, Jr.
Designated hitter/utility
Colton Pahman, Faith Christian, Sr.
Nic Thompson, Donoho, So.
Brent Honaker, Ohatchee, Sr.
Cameron Moses, Jacksonville Christian, Jr.
Beau Neely, Wellborn, Sr.
Carson Tittle, Ohatchee, Fr.
Noah Reedy, Piedmont, Sr.
Pelham Parris, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Brodie Homesley, Piedmont, Fr.
Pitcher: Bryce Noah, Ohatchee, Jr.
Pitcher: Blake Sewell, Donoho, So.
Catcher: Kale Austin, Piedmont, Fr.
Infield: Rickey Garrett, Saks, Sr.
Infield: Camden Ingram, Wellborn, Sr.
Infield: Sloan Smith, Piedmont, Jr.
Infield: Justin Powell, Ohatchee, Sr.
Outfield: Jake Austin, Piedmont, Jr.
Outfield: Jake Roberts, Ohatchee, So.
Outfield: Will Folsom, Donoho, So.
Designated hitter/utility
Brady Whitworth, Faith Christian, So.
Devin Anderson, Weaver, Sr.
Zeke Curvin, Pleasant Valley, Jr.
Joseph Wyatt, Wellborn, Sr.
Brodie Dodson, Faith Christian, Sr.
Kai Cleckler, Donoho, Fr.
Ethan Carroll, Wellborn, Fr.
Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian, Jr.
Tyler Doggrell, Jacksonville Christian, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Donoho: Dean Harrell, Tyler Allen, Macus Lawler, Connor Goodson.
Faith Christian: Alex Almanza.
Jacksonville Christian: Brodie Clay.
Ohatchee: Jesse Baswell.
Piedmont: Ridge Fagan, Jack Tolbert, Omarion Foster.
Pleasant Valley: Braydon Maye, Garrett Cranmer, Holt Bentley, Nate Shaw, Samuel Duncan.
Saks: Jeremy Waters, Trent Hopkins, Clay Rucker.
Weaver: Christian Marturello, Dalton Homesley.
Wellborn: Brennan Talley.