Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: The complete team

Player of the year: Austin Estes, Piedmont
Coach of the year: Steve Gendron, Donoho
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Slade Haney, Donoho, Jr.
Pitcher: Jadon Calhoun, Piedmont, Sr.
Pitcher: Konnor Baswell, Ohatchee, Sr.
Catcher: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, So.
Infield: Sean Smith, Piedmont, Sr.
Infield: Rickey Garrett, Saks, Jr.
Infield: Noah Reedy, Piedmont, Jr.
Infield: Judson Billings, Donoho, Jr.
Outfield: Max Hanson, Piedmont, So.
Outfield: Lucas Elliott, Donoho, So.
Outfield: Devin Howell, Ohatchee, So.
Designated hitter/utility
Jackson Almaroad, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
Jett Smith, Wellborn, Sr.
Dalton McElroy, PV, Sr.
Colton Pahman, Faith Christian, Jr.
Nic Thompson, Donoho, Fr.
Blake Willingham, Donoho, Sr.
Brayden Dempsey, Wellborn, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Mason Jairrels, Saks, So.
Pitcher: Joseph Wyatt, Wellborn, Jr.
Pitcher: Brodie Dodson, Faith Christian, Jr.
Catcher: Brent Honaker, Ohatchee, Jr.
Infield: Elijah Smith, Weaver, So.
Infield: Trey Pesnell, Ohatchee, Sr.
Infield: Cassius Fairs, Piedmont, Jr.
Infield: Justin Powell, Ohatchee, Jr.
Outfield: Jakari Foster, Piedmont, Sr.
Outfield: Jake Roberts, Ohatchee, So.
Outfield: Connor Goodson, Donoho, Jr.
Designated hitter/utility
Connor Martin, Saks, Jr.
Andrew Folsom, Faith Christian, Sr.
Taylor Fields, Saks, Sr.
Kaden Goodwin, Wellborn, Sr.
Brady Whitworth, Faith Christian, Fr.
Devin Anderson, Weaver, Jr.
Garrett Cranmer, Pleasant Valley, Jr.
Cameron Moses, Jacksonville Christian, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Donoho: William Folsom, Dean Harrell, Tyler Allen, Macus Lawler.
Faith Christian: Alex Almanza.
Jacksonville Christian: Ethan Fair.
Ohatchee: Bryce Noah, Carson Tittle.
Piedmont: McClane Mohon.
Pleasant Valley: Pelham Parris, Connor George.
Saks: Clay Rucker, Trent Hopkins, Shon Elston
Weaver: Jackson Williams, Christian Marturello.
Wellborn: Camden Ingram, Will Waldrep, Beau Neely, Brennan Talley.