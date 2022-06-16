Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: Hayes set Piedmont school record with 64 RBIs

PIEDMONT — Jack Hayes will have to make room for more major awards.
The Piedmont junior, who stars as the school’s quarterback in football and with his bat and pitching arm in baseball, set the school RBIs record while helping Piedmont back to the Class 3A baseball finals this season.
For that and so many more contributions, he is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year in baseball.
It comes on the heels of the Alabama Sports Writers Association voting him Class 3A player of the year.
Those two major awards follow his selection as the 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year and ASWA 3A back of the year in football.
He was a finalist for 3A back of the year and was voted 3A hitter of the year in baseball as a sophomore.
His latest baseball recognitions follow a season that saw him set a school record with 64 RBIs. He also batted .472 with a .565 on-base percentage, .878 slugging percentage and 1.444 OPS.
He hit 11 home runs and 17 doubles.
On the mound, he went 8-0 in 10 appearances with a 1.08 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. He struck out 49 batters in 51⅔ innings.
Hayes has received recruiting interest in baseball and football, where he’s approaching state records after three years as Piedmont’s starting quarterback. He’s led the Bulldogs to two state football titles and was MVP in both championship games.
While attending the NCAA baseball regional at Auburn, he participated in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Looking back, what to make of Piedmont’s baseball season?
Answer: I felt like we had a really good season. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but it was probably one of the best seasons we’ve ever had at Piedmont. We can’t really get over the hump of winning a state championship. We’ve been there a couple of times, but I’d say it’s been one of the best seasons we’ve ever had at Piedmont.
Q: What sparked the team’s 27-game winning streak that carried all the way to Game 1 of the semifinal series at Phil Campbell?
A: I think the last time we lost was against Alexandria in the county tournament game (semifinals). I guess I’d say losing to them. Losing to them twice (once earlier in the season), I guess, pissed us off, so we just wanted to play good the rest of the season. When we got to them the next time, we beat them 11-1, so I feel like we got our payback.
Q: What about your season, individually?
A: I feel like I had probably one of the best hitting years I’ve ever had. I really wanted to focus on hitting more home runs this year. I couldn’t get it over the fence last year, so I figured something out. It seemed to work.
Q: What does the RBI record mean to you?
A: Noah (Reedy) broke it last year, and he had a really good year. I guess I hit the ball well enough with runners in scoring position. The home runs helped a bit, too.
Q: How much did Kale Austin catching more this year maybe help you on the hitting end?
A: It was big. Having Kale back there, I didn’t have to catch every game, basically, like I did the year before. Getting to play positions and my legs not being dead the whole game hitting so I could really get more legs more into hitting the ball further, I guess that really helped a lot.
Q: What’s recruiting looking like for you in both sports, and have you even arrived at thinking of one sport or the other as your future sport?
A: I want to go play baseball somewhere, but I’ve really been recruited more in football lately than I have in baseball. Baseball, I got recruited early. I’ve been recruited in that a little bit, but the past couple of months have been a lot of football recruiting. They’ve come by the school, and I’ve talked to them. I’d really like to go play baseball somewhere, but if I got the opportunity to play football, I’d take it.
Q: Who’s talking to you in football?
A: Appalachian State came by the other day. North Tennessee, North Alabama, Austin Peay, a bunch of schools around here.
Q: What about baseball?
A: I’ve talked to JSU a little bit, Auburn a little bit, Troy, mostly a bunch of the schools in Alabama.