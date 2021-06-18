Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: Gendron led Donoho to first state title series

Donoho baseball made history in 2019 then topped it in 2021. The common denominator is its coach.
For mentoring the Falcons to the state title series for the first time in program history, Steve Gendron is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A coach of the year for the second time in three years.
Donoho finished 24-11, including a 6-3 victory over Bayshore Christian in Game 1 of the Class 1A title series in Montgomery.
The Falcons swept Sumiton Christian in the semifinals, which marked the program’s deepest playoff run to that point.
Donoho made the 2019 quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Mars Hill Bible, and the Falcons were 5-0 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced an early end to the 2020 season.
It’s clear that 2019 was no one-off, and Donoho stands to return all but senior shortstop/pitcher Blake Willingham in 2022.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted Gendron the Class 1A coach of the year.
“I’m just so thrilled for the guys to be here,” Gendron said in Montgomery. “It’s a good venue. The state does a good job putting it on.
“Obviously, you want to walk away with a win, but there are only two teams in 1A that got here. I’m super thrilled and excited that we had the opportunity to be here.”