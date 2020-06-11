Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: Even in shortened season, Mohon shined plenty

PIEDMONT — A lot’s happened in Bryce Mohon’s life since moving to Calhoun County, most of it good.
He left quite a mark on the local high school baseball season.
For playing a major role in Piedmont’s 15-0 start before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the spring-sports season, Mohon is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.
Piedmont was No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll when the season ended the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted sports activities in mid-March. A 3A school, Piedmont won its first-ever Calhoun County tournament title.
Mohon batted .366 with a .565 on-base percentage, one home run and 15 RBIs. On the mound, he went 4-0 in seven appearances, including the county final against Alexandria. He was tournament most valuable player.
He finished with an 0.83 ERA, 33 strikeouts and seven walks. He gave up just 10 hits in 25⅓ innings pitched.
Known as Bryce Walter before taking on his adopted last name, Mohon played two seasons at Piedmont, batting .389 with a .559 on-base percentage, five home runs and 51 RBIs. He was 13-1 on the mound with a 1.21 ERA and 112 strikeouts.
He made AL.com’s top 20 list of 3A baseball players, along with teammates Sean Smith and Brant Deerman.
A key figure in Piedmont’s run to a 3A runner-up finish in 2019, he made the county all-tourney team both years in which he played. He made the ASWA’s all-state team as a second-team pick in 2019, and he was a first-team selection on The Star’s 1A-3A all-county team.
He attended Jacksonville High School as a freshman, living with then-Jacksonville coach David Deerman's family. Deerman resigned to join brother Matt's staff at Piedmont, and Mohon sat out a season after transferring. He moved in with former teammate Mason Mohon’s family, which adopted him.
Question: What do you think was possible for Piedmont, had this season not stopped in mid-March?
Answer: I feel like we had a good thing going this year. We were on a roll. I felt like we were going to compete for another state championship this year. We were good. We had some key players who were doing good.”
Q: How do you think you improved as a pitcher this season?
A: I've always loved pitching, and I was always pretty average. I didn't really have that fastball that was up there a little bit, but it seems like this season, I was able to develop a good fastball to, like, 87, 88 and top 89. That was one of my main developments this year.
Q: You signed with Snead State. What was your decision-making process?
A: Lawson (State) offered me first, and then a good bit of schools called me, interested in me. Really, I chose Snead because of how close to home it was, and they've got a good academic setup, and they have pretty good baseball down there.
Q: Between the coaching you received after moving to Calhoun County and your adoptive family, how would you say the move her benefitted you?
A: Oh man, it’s a real blessing. They've helped me a lot throughout the years that I've been with them. I love them. I feel like they're my actual family. I feel like I've been here forever.