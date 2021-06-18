Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: Estes' talented arm, fast feet helped Piedmont make semifinals

PIEDMONT — Austin Estes proves each year that speed kills in baseball just as much as football. Pair a talented arm with fast feet, and count the tools he brings to the game.
For all of the tools he brought to bear in Piedmont’s run to the Class 3A semifinals and the Bulldogs’ second consecutive Calhoun County title, Estes is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County 1A-3A player of the year.
The junior shortstop/outfielder/pitcher was most valuable player of the Calhoun County tournament.
For the season, he batted .364 with a .458 on-base percentage, 36 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.
On the mound, he was 8-0 with two saves. He got the 14-10 victory over Oxford in the county final, working the final 3 1/3 innings in relief.
He posted a 1.11 ERA with 58 strikeouts and gave up just seven earned runs in 44 1/3 innings over 16 appearances.
Only an elbow injury suffered in Game 3 of the third-round playoff series could slow Estes down, but he still gave it a go in the semifinals at Phil Campbell. He made underhanded throws from the outfield in the first two games and played only as a designated hitter in Game 3.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted Estes as a first-team all-state pick as a utility player. He’s also an all-state wide receiver and kick returner in football.
Estes took a few minutes to discuss his and Piedmont’s 2021 baseball season and more for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Looking back on the season, what comes to mind?
Answer: As a team, we played amazing. It was the year that everybody knew Piedmont was going to be good, and that Phil Campbell was going to be good, and, of course, Bayside down in the south was going to be good. Everybody was waiting for the Phil Campbell-Piedmont (series). It just happened to be that we had a couple of guys banged up, including myself, and it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but we set some school records with second-most wins in school history, 16-game winning streak, an area championship and a county championship.
Q: What about your season, individually?
A: I feel like I had a pretty amazing year. I was hot from the start, and then there, at the end, I just hurt my arm. It kind of let me down, but I also hit. I tried to help the team out as many ways as possible.
Q: The elbow injury happened in the quarterfinal series against Winfield. What happened?
A: It was Game 3, and I was on the bump, and warm up was fine. I felt good going in. It might’ve been second or third inning. I had two outs and an 0-1 count. I just threw a fastball and felt a pop in my elbow. I threw two more pitches after that, that were fastballs, and one of them about went over the fence because it kept popping my elbow. The umpire seen me playing with it, because I’ve never had arm problems my whole life, playing baseball, and I’ve played since I was 4 years old. Maybe something was sore in it, or something, but it was definitely like a popping, and my hands definitely didn’t feel normal. He put me at shortstop, and I couldn’t make a throw there, so he put me in left field and told me to throw underhanded, if I got the ball.
Q: Noah Reedy also had a broken hand.
A: I’m not giving no doubts on Phil Campbell. They had one heck of a team, but people don’t understand. We lost our shortstop (Estes), our third baseman (Reedy) and our two and three pitchers in, like, the same week. Also, our first baseman (Sean Smith), he’s got the same thing in his non-dominant arm. Injuries happen. It hurt the team, but we tried to stay positive. We knew we were facing all of the odds, but it was a big factor at the end of the season. We played with it, and I think we did a heck of a job.
Q: How much did it mean for Piedmont, a 3A school, to win the county tournament two years in a row?
A: I think it’s a big deal. I’ve always played against Oxford (a 6A program). I’d never beat them, and that’s just from me playing little league. Then come my 10th-grade year, playing against Alexandria (5A) and winning, and then this year, against Oxford, a 6A school that went to the third round of the playoffs, it was a big deal. I think our fans understood that, too. They understood what it meant to us, and they showed out. They brought everybody in Piedmont. It was an awesome game to play. It was loud, exciting, back and forth. It was an awesome game to be at.
Q: Which sport, football or baseball, do you consider your No. 1 sport?
A: I definitely think baseball is my sport. It’s always been my sport. My parents have put a lot of money in baseball, and I’m very grateful for that. I love the competition in baseball, to see if you can hit it hard, to see how far you can hit, see how far you can throw it. Football has always come easy to me, just because of my speed, and my hands and my route running, but I love the competition and the grind that you have to have for baseball.
Q: Your home burned on Christmas Eve, and your family has rented a place in Jacksonville while a new home is built. How’s that going?
A: It’s going good. The house, they’re working hard on it. They’re getting things done quick, so we’re building at the same spot where we used to live. They know our circumstances. We’re living in a different city from the school. It’s like a 15-minute drive. It just sucks driving there and back every day, but we’re making it work, for sure.