Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: Deerman's leadership paced Piedmont to 15-0 mark

051519_Piedmont Providence Christian bb_018.jpg

Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman chats with the plate umpire about a cal. Piedmont played Providence Christian in the AHSAA Class 3A state finals in baseball Wednesday at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. The Bulldogs lost the best-of-three series and the state title and finished the season state runner-up. (Photo by Trent Penny)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

PIEDMONT — What could’ve been quickly becomes the topic when recapping Piedmont’s pandemic-shortened 2020 baseball season, but what the Bulldogs accomplished in 15 games was special.

For leading Piedmont to a 15-0 record, No. 1 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll and the school’s first Calhoun County title, Matt Deerman is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County baseball coach of the year.

Coming off of a 3A runner-up finish in 2019, the Bulldogs were unbeaten when the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted sports in mid-March. The stoppage came as a safety measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piedmont’s season included a run to the county title. The Bulldogs beat Alexandria 6-1 in the county final March 10 at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

