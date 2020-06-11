Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: Deerman's leadership paced Piedmont to 15-0 mark

PIEDMONT — What could’ve been quickly becomes the topic when recapping Piedmont’s pandemic-shortened 2020 baseball season, but what the Bulldogs accomplished in 15 games was special.
For leading Piedmont to a 15-0 record, No. 1 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll and the school’s first Calhoun County title, Matt Deerman is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County baseball coach of the year.
Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball team
Coming off of a 3A runner-up finish in 2019, the Bulldogs were unbeaten when the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted sports in mid-March. The stoppage came as a safety measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Piedmont’s season included a run to the county title. The Bulldogs beat Alexandria 6-1 in the county final March 10 at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium.