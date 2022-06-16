Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County baseball: Deerman led Piedmont to 3A title series

PIEDMONT — Piedmont baseball keeps banging harder on the door of a state championship.
For coaching the Bulldogs to within a victory of another state title, with a 27-game winning streak along the way, Matt Deerman is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County coach of the year.
Piedmont reached the 3A state finals for the fourth time, including three under Deerman. The Bulldogs beat Trinity Presbyterian in Game 1 but lost Games 2 and 3.
Trinity outscored the Bulldogs 11-10 for the series, marking Piedmont’s closest flirtation yet with a state title.
Piedmont finished 36-7, tying a school record for victories.
The season turned after a 6-4 start, which included a 10-9 loss to Alexandria in the Calhoun County semifinals. The Bulldogs launched into a 27-game winning streak that carried into Game 1 of their semifinal series at Phil Campbell.
Deerman’s work with his latest Piedmont team won him selection as head coach of the Alabama North All-Stars.
He took a three-pronged approach with his team, evolving through several talks. The most memorable talks came after a season-opening loss to Jacksonville and the Alexandria county semifinal.
“One, we all agreed at the beginning of the year that our defense is what ended up getting us beat every game we lost in 2021, and we couldn’t let that be the reason in 2022,” Deerman said. “The games we lost early, we had five errors in each of those games, so that became a huge point of emphasis.
“Two, we told them that we had to have more self-discipline in all aspects of the game: better discipline at the plate, better discipline on the mound, and in the field with things like communication. When we get out, we can’t carry it to the field, and when we make an error, we can’t carry it to the plate.
“Three was, we will go as far as our leadership takes us. We had good leaders from the get go, but they just were not leading in the right ways. They really bought into what we had to have them do to turn our season around and became like coaches on the field.”
Deerman credited senior shortstop/pitcher Austin Estes, in particular.
“He was the ringleader,” Deerman said. “He really bought into what we wanted him to do. I had several sitdown talks with him about how we needed him to lead, and he bought in and became one of the best leaders to step on the field for us.”