 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chilling: Spring Garden's hot 3-point shooting puts Loachapoka on ice in Final Four

BIRMINGHAM — The ball circled the rim at least three times, as Spring Garden junior Libby Brown waited and watched. When it finally fell through the basket for a successful 3-point shot, she raced to the half-court logo to high-five teammate Ace Austin, a sophomore.

“I had cold chills. I looked down at my arm, I was like, 'This feels pretty good,'” Brown said.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep