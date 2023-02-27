Chilling: Spring Garden's hot 3-point shooting puts Loachapoka on ice in Final Four

BIRMINGHAM — The ball circled the rim at least three times, as Spring Garden junior Libby Brown waited and watched. When it finally fell through the basket for a successful 3-point shot, she raced to the half-court logo to high-five teammate Ace Austin, a sophomore.
“I had cold chills. I looked down at my arm, I was like, 'This feels pretty good,'” Brown said.
Brown scored 14 points, thanks mostly to a game-high four 3-pointers in Spring Garden’s 62-34 victory over Loachapoka in the Class 1A semifinals on Monday afternoon at the BJCC.
Spring Garden (35-1) won the game behind the arc, where the Panthers knocked down 9 of 28 shots, while Loachapoka (26-11) only shot 2-of-12.
Although Brown finished the game third on her team in points, there’s no question her hot-shooting performance sparked the rest of her teammates, culminating in that spinning 3-point shot, which gave Spring Garden a 16-point lead with 3:45 left in the second quarter.
“I think after that shot we really started playing loose, and I don’t think we were nervous anymore,” said Spring Garden’s lone senior, Kayley Kirk.
Loachapoka coach Anthony Edwards said his team anticipated the high volume of 3-point shots but failed to keep up with how quickly Spring Garden rotated the ball to different girls around the perimeter.
Edwards said his team also struggled to shake fundamental tendencies, which would have helped them beat teams less adept at 3-point shooting than the Panthers.
“They want you to rotate from that strongside and come off 23 (Brown),” Edwards said. “Out of habit, the kids, they know that (usually) if somebody is driving, help. But in this game, if somebody is driving, let the bigs help, you stay. So we made some mistakes right there defensively and it cost us.”
—Ace Austin finished one assist shy of a triple-double when she recorded a game-high in points (20), rebounds (11) and assists (nine).
—Kirk joined Austin and Brown in double figures when she knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.
—Loachapoka's Jasmyn Thomas and Taylah Murphy paced the team with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
—The first 4.5 minutes of the third quarter couldn’t have gone much worse for Spring Garden as the team missed all four shots, failed to get an offensive rebound and Austin even turned it over on back-to-back possessions. Despite the rough patch, the defense only gave up four points, and the Panthers finished the quarter on a 12-2 run after Kirk drained a 3-pointer with 3:20 left.
—Spring Garden has won seven state championships in program history, with the last coming the last time the Panthers made the trip to Birmingham in 2020. In the championship win, Austin and Kirk scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.
—Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin on Brown: “She really made a name for herself tonight the way she came out, and I was proud of how she shot the ball.”
—Ricky Austin on playing Marion County next: “Saw them play earlier in the year, and they didn’t really have an identity, I think, and right now they have an identity. They’re the defending state champs, and they have gotten better all year long. They’re a very dangerous team.”
—Ace Austin on returning to the championship game: “It's been two years since we've been here, and it has just been too long since we’ve been back here. It is just a great feeling. You really can’t describe the feeling in everybody. How it feels. I mean, it is just exciting.”
—Kirk on her team and its run to the finals: “It means a lot to me. There's no other players or coaches that I would rather be going to the state championship with.”
—Spring Garden faces defending champions Marion County (20-13) on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the BJCC in the Class 1A championship game.
