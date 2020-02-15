Change on defense takes Sacred Heart boys past Sand Rock

JACKSONVILLE -- Ahead by eight points at halftime, Sacred Heart head basketball coach Ralpheal Graves changed his defense … and changed the game.
The Cardinals, playing with more energy in the second half, eventually defeated the Sand Rock boys 80-46 in the Northeast Regional. Sacred Heart outscored the Wildcats 46-20 in the second half, including 21-6 in the third quarter alone.
Sacred Heart (16-14) advances to the Northeast Regional Class 2A championship game Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. The Cardinals will play undefeated LaFayette, now 30-0, the No. 1 team in Class 2A in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings. The Bulldogs defeated Fyffe 67-47 in their regional semifinal game earlier Friday.
Sacred Heart bested LaFayette 55-50 in last year’s Northeast Regional title game. Graves said he knew then that LaFayette would be back in the final this year because the Bulldogs returned their entire team.
“They are a veteran group. … They’re on a mission but we are, too,” Graves said. “I think we were two of the best teams out of the Northeast. I think whoever comes out of the Northeast is going to win it. LaFayette, they’re pretty good but we’re happy to have that chance at them. That’s who we want to play. They’re the No. 1 team in the state and that’s who we want to play. We’re not dodging anyone.”
Against Sand Rock, Graves said the Cardinals used their three-quarter court defense in the first half, not necessarily looking to create turnovers but to create the tempo and set the pace Sacred Heart likes to play.
“In the second half, we changed our defense, more of a full-court defense. We got some turnovers here and there, a couple of steals, really dictated the tempo,” Graves said. “We kept it on one half of the court and I thought that was the separation in the game.”
The Wildcats started the third period with the ball and a missed 3-point attempt. Moments later, Sacred Heart point guard Tai’Shun Hall scored on a layup and followed with two more fast-break baskets and two free throws when he was fouled on a drive.
“We’re a transition team. We’re a going up and down the court team,” Hall said.
After Jarek Burroughs was fouled on a 3-point try and made all three free throws, Cade Landers scored the final three baskets of the quarter on three more layups.
Landers said that entering the contest, the Cardinals planned to get the ball out and up the court as quickly as possible because they expected the taller Sand Rock team to play a 1-3-1 zone.
“We didn’t want to slow the game down. We wanted to get out fast, get layups and get in our press and that’s what we did,” Landers said.
Hall led Sacred Heart’s offense with 26 points, with 14 coming in the second half. Landers finished with 18 points, with 11 after intermission. He led in rebounds with seven and in steals with five.
Jack Miller was 2-for-4 from outside the 3-point line, 2-for-2 at the charity stripe and ended with 10 points. Burroughs scored eight points. Devin Barksdale had seven points. Javen Croft scored six points and grabbed five rebounds. Delroy Francis added four points and six boards. Burroughs, Croft and Francis each made three steals.