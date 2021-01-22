You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHAMPS: Cleburne County rallies from 22-point deficit to take state duals title

2021 HS Wrestling state championship duals 1A-4A - Cleburne County vs. Ashville

Cleburne County teammates mob Cleburne County's Anthony Champion after he clinched a championship in the 122-lb bout in the AHSAA Class 1A-4A Duals Wresting Championships at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Photo by Vasha Hunt

 VASHA HUNT

Cleburne County rallied from a 22-point deficit to the AHSAA wrestling duals championship Friday in Birmingham.

The Tiger beat Ashville 43-34 in the Class 1A/4A finals after trailing 34-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena.

Ashville (24-2) entered with a 24-match win streak. The Bulldogs took control with five straight pins, but Cleburne County rallied and closed out the match with three straight pins.

2021 HS Wrestling state championship duals 1A-4A - Cleburne County vs. Ashville

Cleburne County's Anthony Champion screams in victory as heclinches a championship, winning against Ashville's Nick Williamson in the 122-lb bout in the AHSAA Class 1A-4A Duals Wresting Championships at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Photo by Vasha Hunt

Anthony Champion clinched the win for Cleburne County (24-4) with a pin of Ashville's Nick Williamson in the 120-pound finals.

Cleburne County won eight matches, including six pins by Russell Clanton (220 pounds), Brennen Butler (138), Ian McGowan (126), Champion (120), Shamar Heard (113) and Austin Mayfield (106), who recorded his win in only 20 seconds.

Class 1A/4A duals finals

Individual results

106 pounds: Austin Mayfield (Cleburne Co.) pinned Owen Meads (Ashville), 0:20.

113 pounds: Shamar Heard (Cleburne Co.) pinned Jaden Harris (Ashville), 1:07.

120 pounds: Anthony Champion (Cleburne Co.) pinned Nick Williamson (Ashville), 5:36.

126 pounds: Ian McGowan (Cleburne Co.) pinned Tyler Edber (Ashville), 1:35.

132 pounds: Nick Spears (Ashville) pinned Ronin Brower (Cleburne Co.), 2:27.

138 pounds: Brennen Butler (Cleburne Co.) pinned William Simpson (Ashville), 2:58.

145 pounds: Austin Hale (Ashville) pinned Zachary Scott (Cleburne Co.), 2:20.

152 pounds: Justin Autry (Ashville) pinned Samuel Adams (Cleburne Co.), 5:50.

160 pounds: Jabe Burgess (Ashville) pinned Jimmy O’Kelley (Cleburne Co., 2:30.

170 pounds: Dylan Harris (Ashville) pinned Justin Pate (Cleburne Co.), 1:20.

182 pounds: Luke Harris (Ashville) dec. Gavin Wright (Cleburne Co.), major dec. 17-5.

195 pounds: Zachary Salter (Cleburne Co.) dec. Trenton Martin (Ashville), major dec. 14-4.

220 pounds: Russell Clanton (Cleburne Co.) pinned Jacob Ebner (Ashville), 1:52.

285 pounds: Eli Brown (Cleburne Co.) dec. Morson Wilson (Ashville), 3-2.

2021 HS Wrestling state championship duals 1A-4A - Cleburne County vs. Ashville

Cleburne County celebrates a championship win against Ashville in the AHSAA Class 1A-4A Duals Wresting Championships at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Photo by Vasha Hunt

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...