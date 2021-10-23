CHAMPS: Anniston wins first region championship in 10 years

HEFLIN — In 2018, the Anniston High School community announced that Rico White would assume the role of both head football coach and athletics director. The move came in hopes that White would turn around a then-stagnant program.
Just four years into his tenure, White and his Bulldogs captured Anniston’s first region championship since 2011. Anniston secured the Class 4A, Region 4 crown after dominating Cleburne County 62-26.
White said after the performance that it was “a testament of how hard these kids have worked."
He went on to add: “Everyone understands what we’re trying to do as a program, and we’re headed in the right direction.”
After Anniston’s upset win over then-No.1 Handley last Friday, Cleburne County had its eyes set on a potential upset of its own. However, the Bulldogs silenced any mention of a defeat from the opening kickoff.
On the opening drive of the game, CJ Munford caught a Kamron Sandlin pass to take the lead 7-0. After recovering the ensuing onside kick, Sandlin connected with Alabama-commit Antonio Kite for a 41 yard touchdown to make the game 14-0 before Cleburne County took an offensive snap.
Anniston never looked back from that point, with their largest lead of the game being 42 points.
Sandlin took advantage of his mismatches on the outside to the tune of 382 yards passing while completing 17 of 21 throws. He ended the game with five touchdowns through the air. Three of those scores went to Kite, who tallied 230 yards on six catches.
Kite was responsible for two of Anniston’s biggest plays in the game. After a Cleburne County punt pinned the Bulldogs inside their own 5, Kite caught a short slant pass from Sandlin and took it 96 yards for a touchdown. The other play came on a first-half kickoff in which Kite got outside the Tigers' coverage team and zoomed down the sideline for an 80-yard score.
Defensively, Anniston stalled any momentum from Cleburne County. Although the Tigers were able to score 20 points in the first half, four turnovers doomed their chances for a comeback.
Quarterback Kyler McGrinn was responsible for all four of those turnovers. McGrinn and running back Devante Cantrell had several miscommunications which led to three lost fumble on dropped handoffs. Marion Embry also intercepted a McGrinn pass in the fourth quarter to put the icing on the cake.
McGrinn was eventually pulled for Jacob Cavender in the fourth quarter after going 17-for-30 in the game, with 170 total yards and three touchdowns. Cantrell was Cleburne County’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 15 carries. Both Jaylan Groce and Greyson Freeman caught a touchdown pass, Freeman’s coming from Cavender in the fourth quarter.
The loss was Cleburne County’s fifth straight after starting the season 4-0. The Tigers haven’t made the playoffs since 2015.
On the other side of the field, the Anniston Bulldogs finished the 2021 regular season 7-2, with their only losses coming to Cherokee County and Center Point.
“They’ve done well in my book,” White said after the game. “We had some hiccups in the middle of the season, but they’re maturing and growing.”
What to know
—Anniston’s Malachi Taylor finished with 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
—After replacing McGrinn in the fourth quarter, Cavender was 2-for-2 with 23 yards and one touchdown.
—Anniston has made the playoffs all four seasons that White has been head coach.
Who said
—Sandlin on team’s growth: “To see us do this in just my second year starting, makes me feel good.”
—White on goal of game: “Cleburne County is a much-improved team from past years. I knew we had to come out fast and couldn’t play around with them.”
Next up
—Anniston (7-2, 5-1 Class 4A, Region 4) will be open next week as its regular season schedule has concluded. Cleburne County (4-5, 2-4 Class 4A, Region 4) will travel to Randolph County next Friday.