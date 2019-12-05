AUBURN — Jack Hayes’ 27-yard touchdown pass to Jakari Foster with 35 seconds to play gave Piedmont the lead, and the Bulldogs beat Mobile Christian to win a Class 3A football state championship for the second time in four years.
The state title was Piedmont’s fourth under 14-year head coach Steve Smith and third in five years. The Bulldogs lost to Flomaton in last year’s title game.
Foster plays primarily defense, at cornerback, but sees spot duty on defense. He was in for the game’s biggest play.
Final seconds of Piedmont's state-title victory over Mobile Christian: pic.twitter.com/cAvxyFRXvv— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) December 5, 2019
He wasn’t the only key Piedmont defender deployed on offense. Defensive end Sean Smith doubled as a tight end the entire second half, after the Bulldogs trailed 10-0 at halftime.
The move of Smith to tight end paid dividends quickly for Piedmont. The Bulldogs opened the third quarter with a 14-play, 64-yard drive ending in Jack Hayes’ 2-yard touchdown run to bring Piedmont within 10-7. The drive featured 12 runs, including direct-snap “wildcat” runs to running back Elijah Johnson in the red zone.
Mobile Christian responded with a drive of its own, going 64 yards in six plays. Deontae Lawson’s 4-yard run on a direct snap extended the Leopards’ lead to 17-7 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.
With Mobile Christian having to commit an extra defender against the run, Hayes opened the fourth quarter by launching a perfect lead down field for Austin Estes, who caught the pass and won a 40-yard foot race to complete an 81-yard play and bring Piedmont within 17-14.
A 22-yard to Smith keyed Piedmont’s drive to take the lead on Hayes’ 3-yard keeper to make it 20-17 with 7:04 left.
A kickoff out of bounds then rekick started Mobile Christian’s ensuing drive on its 43, and the Leopards made good nine plays later, on Lawson’s 1-yard direct snap on fourth down to make it 24-20 with 3:25 left.
Two big pass plays keyed Mobile Christian’s 10-0 lead at halftime … Kason Linke’s 44-yard bomb to Toler Keigley to set up Jackson Chandler’s 27-yard field goal at 10:19 of the first quarter and Nick Ellis’ 85-yard, catch-and-run touchdown at 11:34 of the second.
Piedmont had two scoring chances in the second quarter. The Bulldogs had first and goal at Mobile Christian’s 10 but turned it over on downs after a block-in-the-back penalty backed them up. A promising drive at the end of the second quarter ran out of time and ended when Jacoby Chestang blocked Bryce Mohon’s 39-yard field goal attempt on the half’s final play.
Hayes' interception ended Mobile Christian's final drive in the closing seconds.