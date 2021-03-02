Championship would close family loop for Anniston’s Brown

Torry Brown was a point guard in a family of wide receivers when football sat alone as Anniston High’s driver sport. Come Thursday, he also hopes to make his contribution to a family of champions.
The Bulldogs’ fifth-year head boys basketball coach will lead their quest to return to the top when they take on Booker T. Washington for the Class 4A state boys championship.
Tipoff is 11:30 a.m. in Birmingham CrossPlex’s Bill Harris Arena, right after Anniston’s girls play Rogers for the 4A girls crown.
Girls coach Eddie Bullock seeks his second state championship in his eighth Final Four trip.
Brown has Anniston’s boys back in the Final Four for the first time in 10 years, and the Bulldogs look to add to the two state titles they won under Schuessler Ware, in 2002 and 2009.
For Brown, a 1997 Anniston graduate, this title pursuit is as much a family thing as an alma mater thing. He says his three brothers don’t bang rings or browbeat him over his being the one without a championship.
Then again, it would be nice to tidy up that little detail.
“Both of my brothers played on state-championship football teams,” the humble Brown said. “Another one won 100 meters in track, and so I’m the only one without a ring.
“It would mean a whole lot to go get a ring.”
To be fair, Brown came awfully close to blue-trophy heaven. He was part of Charles Burkett’s Saks staff when the Wildcats made the Final Four twice, losing in the 4A semifinals in 2005 then falling in overtime to Hillcrest-Evergreen in the 2006 4A final.
As a head coach, Brown’s teams at Shelby County came up against brutal competition at regional. In 2013, his third-ranked Shelby County team shared a 5A regional with No. 2 Paul Bryant and No. 4 Sumter Central, beating Sumter Central in the semifinals and falling to Paul Bryant 52-44 in the final.
“That was probably the best team I’ve ever had,” Brown said.
His 2018-19 Anniston team lost a de facto state-championship game to eventual 4A champion Talladega in the Northeast Regional final 55-53. Talladega went on to rout both of its opponents in Birmingham.
If Brown had stuck it out with football at Anniston, he would’ve been a sophomore wide receiver on Rodney Bivens’ 1994 6A champion. Brown just knew he wanted to focus on being the point guard with a crew that included center Quentin Caver and shooting guard Delvin Hughley, so he gave up football as a freshman.
“That kind of upset my daddy a little bit,” Torry said. “They moved me up. I was playing freshman and JV ball when I was in the eighth grade. I played middle school one year, in seventh grade, and then in eighth grade, Coach Bivens moved me up.
“I loved it and was really good at it, but my heart was in basketball.”
Anniston’s time in basketball loomed a few years beyond his cap-and-gown day.
The Brown family story started with Torry’s dad, Jerry Brown, a 1975 graduate who played football with the likes of quarterback Marty White, twins Donald and Ronald Young and Eric Johnson, Caver’s father.
Caver played football at Arkansas before his seven-year pro career, which included stays with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys and the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Anniston enjoyed unbeaten regular seasons under Bill Farrell in 1973 and 1974, but never got past the second round of the playoffs. Jerry Brown, however, made Sports Illustrated for catching 25 passes for 25 touchdowns.
Oldest brother Jerry Jr. was a sophomore wide receiver on Anniston’s 1989 6A champion football team and went on to play for North Alabama.
Fred Brown, two years older than Torry, was a senior wide receiver on the 1994 state-champion football team.
Younger brother Jimmy played wide receiver under Doug Davis in football and signed to play for Jacksonville State. His championship, however, came in track.
“He’s actually, to my knowledge, the only runner that we’ve ever had here at Anniston High School to win the 100 meters at state,” Torry said. “He won the 60 meters indoor, and he won the 100 meters at Tuscaloosa that year and came in second in the 200.”
All of the Browns wore jersey No. 20, and the family had even more Anniston history. Torry’s mother and two sisters attended Anniston, and he met his wife, Deidre, there. She danced with the Annabelles.
“It’s just a lot of history, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be around a lot of guys that played on those championship teams,” he said. “I just developed a lot of good relationships with them and even some of the older guys that played way back when, when my dad was here.”
Torry Brown’s basketball playing career didn’t take him as far as he hoped. He never got the chance to play collegiately, a fact that he acknowledges took him time to get over.
“It actually probably took several years before I could even look at a basketball again,” he said. “I was that disappointed.”
He attended JSU while working at Federal-Mogul. With an eye toward coaching, he observed then JSU men’s basketball coach Mike LaPlante.
Torry said he “scouted” Calhoun County, looking for the right coaching mentor. A Federal-Mogul colleague had a daughter playing for Saks, and that colleague put Torry in touch with then-Saks boys coach Charles Burkett.
“I saw somebody who was hungry for knowledge and wanted to make a difference in kids’ lives,” Burkett said.
Torry followed Burkett’s move to Hoover, working under him six years before becoming a head coach at Shelby County. Torry said Burkett “opened up a whole new world of basketball” to him, and Torry has put much of what he learned in practice as a head coach.
Torry communicates regularly with Burkett, who now coaches at Athens.
As for Torry’s coaching trail, it’s come full circle. His understudies include Anniston assistant Marrio Dobbins, who starred in football and basketball at Anniston. Dobbins was one of the few players who didn’t quit when Torry arrived at Anniston.
Dobbins became the foundation of what Torry rebuilt from scratch.
“He showed me a lot of loyalty when I first met him,” said Dobbins, now in his third year on Torry’s staff. “When he showed me a lot of loyalty, I couldn’t turn my back on him. He wouldn’t turn his back on me.
“When I didn’t go through with football, I always stayed around it. I went to him, and he asked me, did I want to coach basketball? … I took it, and ever since then, it’s been all love and loyalty from there.”
Torry’s touches have helped Anniston get back to knocking on the door of championships quickly. One day shy of playing for a state championship, the door stands open, and he can see inside.
“Looking back on it, I wouldn’t change anything,” Torry said. “It’s worked out for the best. It’s just really good times.”
Winning a championship might close a family loop for Torry, but he sees a bigger picture. He likes what it could do for players like juniors Mark Toyer and Tadyn Jones, players who have taken on roles in support of headliners Antonio Kite and Malcolm Carlisle.
Looking out of the next two or three seasons, Torry sees a future with perhaps more championship chances. Kite, Toyer and Jones return next season, along with junior forward Troy Hall and sophomore center Kamron Sandlin.
As for the coach with so much family history at Anniston, he’s “where I want to be,” he said. A self-described “introvert,” he could happily celebrate a championship with alone time in his cramped office, under a staircase in Anniston’s gymnasium.
“It would be good for our kids, and it would be good for our community,” he said. “Basketball has been a staple here for a long time, and that’s due to Coach Ware.”