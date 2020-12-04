Championship week: Three storylines as Handley goes for a state title today

Piedmont did everything but beat Fyffe on the scoreboard last week. Spring Garden’s record run ran up against Mars Hill Bible. Handley routed American Christian to earn the Tigers’ third Super 7 shot.
Handley dominates storylines for Super 7 week, headed into today's Class 4A title game against Gordo in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Let’s get right to them.
1. Hard to hold
Handley’s Dylan Brooks, a 6-foot-5, 248-pound defensive end/linebacker hybrid, chose Tennessee among 40 Division I offers. He is a handful.
Literally.
Handley coach Larry Strain tells the story of a recent game where Brooks’ No. 26 jersey was torn at halftime. They fetched Brooks another jersey, and by game's end, it looked just as bad as the first one.
“He gets held and double-teamed, and they run away from him all the time,” Strain said.
A four-star prospect, according to Rival.com, Brooks commanded offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Florida State, among others. Why did he choose Tennessee?
“It just was the best situation for me, early playing time and all,” he said.
2. Pike’s progress
Remember Nate Pike, the Handley junior linebacker who had a stroke during the Munford game this season?
The episode, which started when Pike noticed numbness on his left side during the game, led doctors to diagnose aplastic anemia. His road to recovery could include a bone marrow transplant.
“He is still doing rehab on his hand and arm,” Strain said. “He gets platelets, typically on Fridays, so he has no problem over the weekend.
“He’s maintaining, for the most part, on his blood count but not increasing on his own. However, he does continue to improve.”
Pike hasn’t played since September and won’t Friday but has a chance to recover in time to play his senior year. He will travel with the team to Tuscaloosa, Strain said.
“He has made it to most of the games but never rides with us,” Strain said. “He is a big inspiration.”
3. Larry’s latest
Handley’s third trip to the state championship game will mark sixth-year Tigers head coach Larry Strain’s fourth. He had runner-up finishes with Woodland in 2004 and 2006 and won with Handley in 2016.
His coaching resume also includes two 2A titles in girls basketball in 2013 and 2014 and a runner-up finish in 2011. Those championships came while coaching daughter Leah and nieces Shanna and Shalyn Strain at Woodland.
Tireless about preparation, Strain is known for late nights in the fieldhouse. He returned text messages at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, just as he was leaving to go home.
He said it was the earliest he has gone home all week.
Strain coached at White Plains during the 2014 football season, but his dream job opened up at Handley. He’d served as an assistant coach there, before his 15-year run as Woodland’s head coach.
He’s 148-111 in 22 years as a head football coach, including 46-25 at Handley.
His latest championship game appearance comes in a big year for his family. Leah and Beau Robinson married in September, the day after the Tigers beat Lanett 6-3.