Champions: Piedmont beats Wellborn to clinch another region title

WELLBORN — Jack Hayes added a Greg McElroy moment to his already stellar high school career Friday.
Elijah Johnson will always have “27 sweep.”
Their two dramatic plays helped Piedmont capture the lead with 15.5 seconds to play, and the Bulldogs topped Wellborn 27-21 on “The Hill” in a game to decide the Class 3A, Region 5 championship.
Piedmont (8-1, 6-1 region) clinched its sixth region title in as many years and won on a three-way tiebreaker for the top playoff seed for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs will open the playoffs at home against the Region 8 fourth qualifier.
Piedmont's Elijah Johnson gets tackled by Wellborn's Jett Smith during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Parker Thornton runs by Wellborn's Tavaras Berry during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Jett Smith looks to pass the ball during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A host of Wellborn Panthers led by Wellborn's Tavaras Berry tackle Piedmont's Elijah Johnson during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Tavaras Berry tackles Piedmont's Jakari Foster during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith reacts after a Wellborn TD during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Tanner McQueen catches a TD pass during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Calvin Spinks gets tackled by Piedmont's Chance Murphy during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Calvin Spinks gets drug down by Piedmont's Max Hanson during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Jett Smith looks for running room by Piedmont's Rusty Escamilla during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Max Hanson gets hit by Wellborn's Christian JiJon during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Max Hanson gets hit by Wellborn's Christian JiJon during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Max Hanson gets hit by Wellborn's Christian JiJon during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Piedmont's Max Hanson gets hit by Wellborn's Christian JiJon during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Calvin Spinks gets past Piedmont's Omarion Foster during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Calvin Spinks gets hit by Piedmont's Omarion Foster during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Calvin Spinks looks for running room during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Calvin Spinks looks for running room during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Wellborn's Tavaras Berry tackles Piedmont's Elijah Johnson during the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“It means a lot to, just, year in and year out to win the games we have to win to be region champions,” said Hayes, who hit on 10 of 18 passes for 217 yards and threw three touchdown passes.
Wellborn (8-1, 6-1) will play host to the Region 8 third qualifier.
Region 8’s third and fourth qualifier will come down to a tiebreaker among Clements, Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell, all 3-3 in region play. Teams in a three-way tiebreaker get points for wins by defeated non-region opponents, and all three teams have non-region games next week.
The same scenario decided Piedmont’s 3A region this season, 2019 and 2018.
This season saw all three teams involved in the tiebreaker — Piedmont, Wellborn and third qualifier Ohatchee — beat one of the other teams in the tiebreaker on the road. All were close games.
Piedmont won 27-21 at Wellborn. Wellborn won 20-14 in overtime at Ohatchee. Ohatchee won 20-15 at Piedmont.
Wellborn never led Friday but tied the game three times … on Jett Smith’s 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-7 at 9:32 of the second quarter, Logan Brooks’ 37-yard touchdown run to make it 14-14 at 7:05 of the third and Calvin Spinks’ 1-yard run to knot the score at 21-21 with 16.4 seconds left in the third quarter.
Piedmont got it done through the air. Jadon Calhoun’s 45-yard, catch-and-run touchdown on a quick Hayes pass made it 7-0. Austin Estes broke a tackle to go 57-yards on another quick Hayes pass to make it 14-7, and Hayes’ 43-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Sean Smith made it 21-14 at 4:58 of the third.
Piedmont threatened to score again at the end of the first half, but Spinks intercepted Jakari Foster’s halfback pass for Estes in the end zone.
“We’ve played in a lot of big games,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “This was an outstanding high school football environment.
“Hats off the Wellborn for the crowd. Both sides, our side and their side, everybody was into the game. It was high-impact, high-intensity the whole night and two teams leaving it all on the field, but we felt like that big-game experience would work in our favor.”
Hayes, most valuable player in last year’s 3A title game, made the most spectacular play.
Piedmont spent its last two timeouts before forcing Wellborn to punt and taking over on its 40-yard line with 58.7 seconds to play. Hayes and Estes connected on a 17-yard pass, with Estes getting out of bounds at 50.7 seconds, setting the stage for Hayes’ 32-yard sideline run.
Reminiscent of McElroy’s one-footed hop down the sideline for a big run in Alabama’s victory over Florida in the 2009 SEC Championship, Hayes scrambled right, pulled the ball down and broke for the Wellborn sideline.
He rounded the pursuit, barely kept his feet inbounds and turned up field, reaching the Wellborn 11.
“I was like five inches from being out of bounds,” Hayes said. “I watched my foot. I didn’t step out of bounds.
“I was just surprised that nobody hit me, and I kept running. I guess everybody else thought I ran out of bounds, too, because they all stopped.”
That set up Johnson sweep to the left end for the touchdown on the next play.
“Jack came to the huddle and said we’re going to run ’27 sweep,’” Johnson said. “He was like, ‘Just keep your head down and keep your feet moving, and that’s what I did.”
Wellborn had one, last-gasp possession, but two attempts at Hail Mary passes from the Panthers’ 35 fell incomplete.
Jett Smith led Wellborn with 134 total yards, including 100 yards rushing. Spinks added 81 yards rushing.
“This is awful,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “I’ve got a great bunch of young men, and they fought so hard. The worst thing you can do as a coach is have to walk down in the locker room and talk to them after a hard-fought loss like that.
“What can you say? They left it all on the field.”
