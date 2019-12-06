Piedmont rallied to beat Mobile Christian 26-24 on Thursday, and The Anniston Star had complete coverage. In case you missed any of it, here are links to everything we published:
CHAMPS, AGAIN: State championship trophy returns to Piedmont: Click here
Mark Edwards: Community support gives Piedmont extra boost: Click here
Piedmont wins another title with another Hayes: Click here
Piedmont notebook: In 2016, Mike Hayes predicted this championship could happen: Click here
Photos: Sights from the Piedmont vs. Mobile Christian Game: Click here
Photos: Piedmont vs. Mobile Christian State Championship Football: Click here