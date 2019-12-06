120519_Piedmont_Mobile Christian action_012 tp.jpg

Piedmont's Silas Thompson pushes his way past Mobile Christian's Deontae Lawson. Piedmont played Mobile Christian Thursday for the 3A state football championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Piedmont won the game 26-24. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Piedmont rallied to beat Mobile Christian 26-24 on Thursday, and The Anniston Star had complete coverage. In case you missed any of it, here are links to everything we published:

CHAMPS, AGAIN: State championship trophy returns to Piedmont: Click here

Mark Edwards: Community support gives Piedmont extra boost: Click here

Piedmont wins another title with another Hayes: Click here

Piedmont notebook: In 2016, Mike Hayes predicted this championship could happen: Click here

Photos: Sights from the Piedmont vs. Mobile Christian Game: Click here

Photos: Piedmont vs. Mobile Christian State Championship Football: Click here

Tags

Loading...
Loading...