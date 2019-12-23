Champions Christmas Classic: Even with dwindling roster, Alexandria rolls through title game

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s answer to opponents who key on center Landan Williams and forward Julian Wright? Have shooters, will use.
Collin Taylor, D’Anthony Walton and Seth Slayton flashed the Valley Cubs’ perimeter pop during their key fourth-quarter run, and Alexandria overcame Fort Payne’s 12 3-pointers to win Monday’s Champions Christmas Classic final 68-52.
Williams, the tourney’s most valuable player, turned in 22 points and 16 rebounds, and the Valley Cubs improved to 7-2 with their fourth straight victory since junior guard Kam Crumley was seriously injured in a Dec. 12 automobile accident.
The team visited Crumley at UAB Hospital on Sunday, and Alexandria coach Jason Johnson noted slight improvement in Crumley’s condition.
“He’s still about the same, but there’s been some progress, the doctors have said,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to keep praying for him.
“We know he’d be real happy for us right now, and he’s going to wake up and find out about all of this, and we’re going to give him a big hug.”
Alexandria is also without starting point guard, Adam Young, who has a knee injury.
“We’ve lost a few guards,” Johnson said. “We lost one to moving, and these 10th-graders and Seth, our only senior guard, have had to step it up and really grow in a hurry.
“I’m really proud of them. Tonight, we were down to eight. We had another kid with neck spasms, so we go with what we got and keep on going.”
With Williams closely surrounded inside Fort Payne’s zone defense, Alexandria needed its guards to come through in a key stretch Monday. Taylor, a sophomore, hit two 3-pointers, and Walton, also a sophomore added another to get Alexandria a 59-52 cushion. Slayton added another trey, as the Valley Cubs scored the game’s final 15 points.
“It’s big, because we play a big role in the offense,” said Taylor, who finished with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. "When they sink, and then we get the shots, because our big men play a big role, then we get open looks.”
Walton added 10 points, including two 3-pointers, and two 3-pointers accounted for six of Slayton’s seven points.
“Teams play a lot of zone against us,” Walton said. “The big guys usually get doubled, so we on the outside have to be ready to shoot.”
Walton joined Williams and Wright on the all-tournament team. Also on the team were Lincoln’s Javion Surles, Moody’s Dejuan Holyfield and Fort Payne’s Kevin Hightower and Lane White.
White led Fort Payne with 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Hightower hit three 3-pointers en route to 12 points.
“We were thinking, ‘We can’t lose this tournament,’” Taylor said. “We’ve just got to do everything for Kam.”
White Plains 66, Saks 39: Up 23-18 at halftime, White Plains hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter to break the game open. Jacob Wheeler hit two 3s in the third quarter, and Jaden Chatman and Quin Wilson hit one apiece.
The Wildcats (10-5) led 45-31 going into the fourth.
“We played good in the first half, but we didn’t shoot good,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “The second half, we played good, and we shot it good. Man, we really opened up a lead.
Chatman led all scorers with 25 points. Wilson added 13 and Wheeler 12. White Plains hit 10 3-pointers for the game.
Coleman Messer went scoreless but drew praise from Randall, who lauded Messer’s communication on the court.
“Jaden’s coming across halfcourt, and (Messer) screams for him to throw it to Wheeler,” Randall said. “He sees Wheeler open, and we throw it to Wheeler … three. Then he’s got a layup, kind of a rough angle, but makes the extra pass out to Wheeler for another three.
“He’s matching people up. He’s an extra coach on the floor, when he’s right. He does so many things that are so vital for us.”
Saks (6-4) got 15 points from Zaejuan Johnson.
“It was good for us to play,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We played a lot of games this week. We played five since last Tuesday.
“We’ve got a long way to go, defensively, and doing the things we need to do to be successful. It was good for us to get out here and see what our weaknesses are and go from there.”
Weaver 55, Ohatchee 51: Trailing 40-30 through three quarters, Weaver rallied with a 25-point fourth quarter to win.
Armane Burton’s driving basket tied it 45-45 at 2:50, and his steal and layup gave Weaver the lead for good at 48-47 at 1:37.
Burton scored a game-high 25 points for Weaver (2-11), a team that lost 11 seniors from last season and ended a five-game losing streak.
“It’s a great sigh of relief after the last couple of weeks, couple of months, actually, where we’ve been struggling a little bit,” Weaver coach Marcus Herbert said. “The kids never gave up. They kept playing with effort for four quarters.
“It’s a big win for us going into this weekend at Haralson County. With the holiday break for Christmas, it’s a great gift.”
Ohatchee (2-7) got 16 points from Briley Hale, but the Indians’ biggest concern was guard Domonique Thomas, who left the action in the second quarter with a knee injury. Trainer Randy Beason was evaluating the injury after the game, but Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said he believes it’s not an ACL tear.
“Domonique not in the game, that hurt (in the fourth quarter), not having somebody to bring it up against pressure,” Ginn said. “He tweaked his knee in the second quarter, and I just feel like we all look to him to get the ball up. All of a sudden, he’s not in the game, and nobody wanted to bring it up.
“We turned it over in the pressure, and they made us take some quick shots we didn’t want to, and then we didn’t finish around the rim.”
Lincoln 77, Moody 74, OT: Javion Surles’ 3-point shot at 1:15 of the fourth quarter and old-fashioned three-point play at 46 seconds helped Lincoln force overtime, and his three free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime made the difference.
Surles finished with 40 points. His 3-pointer from the corner at 1:15 of the fourth quarter was his second trey of the game.
“The play was designed for the three,” Surles said. “He set the screen, and I was just open. I just wanted to get to the highest point I can and release it at the highest, and it fell through.”
Lincoln (6-4) also got 23 points from Brian Garrett and 10 from J.B. Davis and finished 2-1 in the tournament, beating Saks and Moody and losing to Alexandria.
“I’m proud of them, but I’m ready to guard better,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “We have too much talent not to guard better than we guard.
“We should be able to press people, but we don’t run the back side, and that’s on me, but we have to find a way to go back to playing our way of defending, rebounding and running.”
Champions Christmas tourney
Friday’s results
Lincoln 55, Saks 51
Alexandria 77, Weaver 34
Fort Payne 65, Ohatchee 46
Moody 64, White plains 62
Saturday’s results
Saks 70, Weaver 45
White Plains 51, Ohatchee 39
Alexandria 73, Lincoln 55
Fort Payne 63, Moody 42
Monday’s games
Weaver 55, Ohatchee 51
White Plains 66, Saks 39
Lincoln 77, Moody 74, OT
Alexandria 68, Fort Payne 52