Champions Christmas Classic: Alexandria goes big, erupts for big third quarter to reach final

ALEXANDRIA — Size helps in basketball. Size with skill kills.
Alexandria forward Julian Wright turned in 24 points and seven rebounds, and center Landan Willams added 18 points with 14 boards and six assists for the Valley Cubs on Saturday.
It all went into the equation that produced Alexandria’s 27-point third quarter, which broke open a five-point game and propelled the Valley Cubs to a 73-55 victory over Lincoln in winners-bracket action of the Champions Christmas Classic.
Alexandria (6-2) will play Fort Payne in Monday’s 7:30 p.m. final. Lincoln will play Moody at 6 p.m.
Alexandria made the final for the second time in the 4-year-old tourney’s history. The Valley Cubs lost to Etowah 61-59 in the 2017 final.
Alexandria plays on while Valley Cub junior guard Kam Crumley recovers from serious injuries sustained in a Dec. 12 automobile accident. The team is 3-0 since returning to action, following a week’s break.
“It affected us at first, but we all talked and kind of got our minds in the right place, so we can play good and play for Kam while he’s in the hospital,” Wright said.
Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said Friday that doctors are working to relieve swelling on Crumley’s brain. The coach said Saturday he had no new information on Crumley’s condition.
“The guys are enjoying getting out and having some chances to play now,” Johnson said. “We’ll take off tomorrow and head over to UAB and give Kam our support, and we’ll come back here Monday and see what happens.”
Alexandria led 33-28 at halftime after trailing 15-11 through one quarter but erupted for the big third quarter, outscoring Lincoln 27-11. The spurt included 3-pointers from Collin Taylor, D’Anthony Walton and Seth Slaton.
Walton had seven points in the quarter, while posts Wright and Williams added six apiece.
Alexandria’s third-quarter burst started with power inside, and it opened up 3-point looks.
“We just didn’t come out with any intensity, any urgency,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “We talked about how we had to attack them, and quit being on our heels, and they just came in and went at us and kept pounding it inside. We got into foul trouble and just kind of imploded.”
Ward called Williams’ combination of strength and skill in the post “tough.”
“We don’t know how to handle him, and then the other guy,” he said. “I mean, pick your poison, and they’re so well-coached and use good technique.
“It’s kind of the old school. You’re not used to guarding that every day. Nobody plays like that much anymore, but they still do it and win with it, because they’re good at it.”
Brian Garrett led Lincoln with 17 points. Javion Surles added 16 and Kyle Patterson 14.
White Plains 51, Ohatchee 39: After losing a 23-point lead in a loss to Moody on Friday, White Plains learned its lesson.
White Plains coach Chris Randall called a timeout after a Nathan Higgins steal led to a Trey Pesnell putback that brought Ohatchee within 45-38 with 4:19 to play. White Plains (9-5) finished strong.
“We have a live-ball turnover that resulted in a basket,” Randall said about his timeout. “We made a pass off our heels, and, when you make a pass off your heels, nothing good ever happens.
“We talked about being low and strong with the ball, and there were no more turnovers after that.”
Quin Wilson and Brody Baker led White Plains with 12 points apiece. Higgins paced Ohatchee (2-6) with 12 points, and Cam Foushee added 10.
“We were going to press them a little bit, and we just told them to keep hustling and getting after it,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said of the timeout at 4:19. “We knew we had to attack the rim and limit their second chances, and we just couldn’t get some shots to fall when we needed them.”
White Plains will play Saks on Monday at 4:30 p.m., and Ohatchee will play Weaver at 3 p.m.
Saks 70, Weaver 45: After playing to a 14-13 lead in the first quarter, Saks opened the second with a 13-2 run. That started a 29-6 stretch that carried into the third quarter.
“We were a little sluggish early, and we got the press going and just fed off of that a little bit,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We were able to hit some shots and build a lead.”
Saks (7-3) got 14 points from Zaejuan Johnson, 12 from Zay Elston and 11 from Tyler Smith, who had two third-quarter dunks.
“He’s got, I don’t know if it’s sneaky jumping ability, but he can jump pretty well and had a good game,” Miller said. “He was able to get to the basket and finish around the rim.
“He played well today, and we need him to play well for us down the stretch.”
Weaver (1-11) got 14 points from Armane’ Burton, nine from Marcello D’Ambrosia and eight from Taylor Thompson.
“After the first half, we played better,” Weaver coach Marcus Herbert said. “Again, we talk about, ‘turnovers are not do-overs.’ Once they learn that, I think we could be in ballgames.”
Saks will play White Plains on Monday at 4:30 p.m., and Weaver will play Ohatchee at 3 p.m.
Fort Payne 63, Moody 42: Lane White hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points, and Fort Payne (3-8) advanced to Monday’s 7:30 p.m. title game against Alexandria. Alexandria beat Fort Payne 78-54 on Dec. 6.
Tobias Perry led Moody (8-8) against Fort Payne on Saturday with 16 points. Moody will play Lincoln on Monday at 4:30 p.m.