Calhoun County Board of Education member Michael Webb took to Facebook on Wednesday to explain his “no” vote on a recommendation to hire Ted Darby as White Plains’ head football coach.
Webb also shed light on his call for an executive session.
The board did not give Darby the needed four votes to approve his hiring, which was recommended by White Plains principal Andy Ward and Calhoun County superintendent Donald Turner. With two board members absent, Darby received one yes vote, from Lisa Amerson, and two no votes, from Webb and Mike Almaroad.
The board went into executive session after those votes were cast.
Darby could be resubmitted by Ward and Turner for the July 24 board meeting, but Turner made that sound unlikely after Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’m pretty sure there’s not four votes for that individual,” Turner said.
Webb’s Facebook post said he has “talked to many faithful White Plains supporters” and reported “very good/productive conversations.” Unable to speak to all, he posted to his Facebook page.
Webb said he’d not been contacted by White Plains community members about Darby, prior to Tuesday’s board meeting, and “knew nothing good or bad about the decision.” He said he was prepared to vote for Darby’s hiring.
“At the meeting, prior to the vote, I was notified that there were some contacts made, and there was information that I was not aware of,” Webb said in his Facebook post.
Contacted for further comment Wednesday, Webb said he heard just before the board meeting that “there had been some phone calls with some concerns made. They just weren’t made to me.”
Webb said he didn’t have specifics on those concerns but felt duty-bound to have more information before voting. Instead, he voted no before motioning to table the vote in favor of executive session.
Webb voted after Almaroad, and Webb’s vote assured that Darby would not receive four yes votes. Webb said voting no before motioning to table the vote for executive session was a rookie mistake.
“This was my first time ever dealing with something like this, but that’s no excuse,” Webb said by phone Wednesday. “It was my mistake. …
“That was my whole intention. I wanted to hear all the info and the full story and then cast my vote. I didn’t want to cast my vote blindly.”
Webb said he cannot discuss what was said in executive session, but that he “wouldn’t have been opposed” to going back out after executive session and voting for the recommendation for Darby’s hiring.
“We just didn’t have four people out of the five (that were there) to cast that vote,” Webb said.
Webb said phone calls came from “multiple information sources.” The tight window made it hard to verify information received, he said.
Chris White resigned as White Plains’ head coach June 26. White Plains hopes to get a coach hired before the Aug. 5 start of football practice.
Webb said he called a member of the committee that interviewed coaching candidates, and that individual said the committee had no concerns.
“I would’ve reached out ahead of time, had I known there were any concerns, at all,” Webb said. “I didn’t reach out to anybody, because I thought it was a done deal.”
Webb said he respects the views of other board members whose concerns kept Darby under the four needed votes.
“Everybody has different things that matter, and different things that they focus on,” he said. “I don’t disagree with those, but, in the situation that we were in, I would’ve been prepared to support Mr. Ward’s recommendation.”
Webb said he doesn’t know if Darby could come up for consideration again, with the full board present and information more fully vetted.
Darby went 11-11 as Talladega’s head coach in 2017 and 2018, leading the Tigers to back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since they went four years in a row, from 1992-95.
White Plains has made the playoffs once in its history.
Darby informed his Talladega players of his intention to take the White Plains job ahead of Tuesday’s Calhoun County Board of Education meeting, but had not yet submitted his resignation. Talladega City Schools superintendent Tony Ball fired Darby as head football coach on Wednesday morning, though the full board must approve his firing.
Darby is a tenured teacher.
Darby attended the Tuesday board meeting in a suit and blue tie. His family also attended the meeting.
“The way that it played out, I hate it for Mr. Darby,” Webb said. “Him showing up there and just the way that it all played out there, I just think was terrible.
“From the very beginning, when I cast that vote, it was never to be an issue or to be a negative to him or the community or anything. I just simply wanted to take time to hear what information may have come to other board members.”
Darby and Ward declined comment after Tuesday’s board meeting. Darby did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.