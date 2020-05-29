'CATS ARE WILD: White Plains’ North All-Star haul notable for rural 4A school

Quick, name the high school in Calhoun County that’s had four athletes selected to the Alabama North All-Stars each of the past two years and three coaches this year.
If you answered White Plains, that 4A school in rural southeastern Calhoun County, then you’ve followed the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s slow roll out of All-Star Sports Week rosters.
This year’s Wildcat haul includes four athletes: Brody Baker (basketball), Jake Moore (cross country), Gage Miller (golf) and Kenny Okins (golf).
This year’s haul also includes three coaches: Chris Randall (golf), Rachel Ford (softball) and John Moore (cross country).
This comes a year after Emma Jones (softball), Hanna Dyar (golf), Andrew Miller (golf) and Luke Larson (cross country) gave White Plains four All-Star athletes.
John Moore captured the moment in a congratulatory text to Randall.
“I said I thought, wow, three coaches from one little country school,” Moore said. “You would think it would be Oxford or Hewitt Trussville, or something like that. I’m sure, somewhere in the past, they probably have done that.”
How rare is it for one school to have seven All-Star athletes and coaches in the same year? AHSAA spokesman Ron Ingram said he couldn’t be certain. Since coaches are chosen within a region rotation, one school having multiple coaches chosen is possible.
“It is not done often, but it is possible,” Ingram said.
White Plains’ All-Star haul begs obvious questions. What’s in the White Plains water? What’s the common thread here?
The truthful answers: usual water; and there is no direct, cause-effect thread that weaves through it all, not without stretching things.
“Number one, the kids that made it are great athletes,” Randall said. “Brody Baker, man, he is a player. You twist Brody and put him out there and let him go. You don’t over coach Brody; he’s a player.
“Gage and Kenny, I’ve never coached kids that work harder than those two. They’re obsessed with it. It’s all they do, and Jake Moore is a fierce competitor.”
That just covers the run of All-Star athletes. Cohesion helps the coaches.
“We all pull for each other,” Randall said. “We all encourage each other. We win a big game, I’m getting a text from John. I’m getting a text from Rachel. I’m getting a text from Wes (Henderson, baseball). I’m getting a text from Chandler (Tyree, football).
“People show up and watch and support each other. It’s a program that seems to all pull in the same direction. When you have that. When you have folks that are genuinely happy for each other’s success, then it tends to breed success. It’s not an accident.”
White Plains falls under the Calhoun County system, which has no athletics directors, per se. Principals carry that responsibility, though they delegate tasks and seek expertise. While not all of the three of White Plains’ All-Star coaches were hired under the same principal, Randall is often consulted on coaching hires and involved in interviews.
Why wouldn’t he, considering he’s made the boys’ basketball program consistently competitive and kept the golf program at a high level in three years since adding it to his responsibilities. The same guy who knew to demote himself and hand over Trinity Christian’s former eight-man football program to Clint Smith, who went on to great success at Saks and Jacksonville, knows something about coaches.
Randall also knows something about what kinds of coaches White Plains needs.
“The first thing you look for is somebody that’s going to be solid in the classroom,” Randall said. “I don’t care what kind of coach they are, if they’re not great in the classroom, they’re not going to make it.
“Calhoun County and White Plains, academics is, first and foremost, the priority. If you’re one-half step lazy in the classroom, you’re not going to make it.”
Randall also knows something about coaching, and Ford took notes upon her hiring 15 years ago. She watched Randall’s practices, and her softball practices follow a similar pattern; no down time for anybody.
“I’ve always known he’s one of the best coaches around, so I give him a lot of the credit for some of the fundamental principles that I started when I was younger,” said Ford, who will add volleyball to her White Plains responsibilities in the fall.
Otherwise, the formula involves coaches taking what they have and finding a way.
Ford, a former All-American at Jacksonville State, has built a softball program that typically makes the final day of the county tournament, wins area titles and threatens to finish among the eight teams that reach the state tournament in each classification. The Wildcats finished fourth last season.
John Moore, long an active member of the Calhoun County running community, led the project to build a home cross country course around the middle school campus. He spends lots of time maintaining it.
The new course and Moore’s knowhow helped the Wildcats build a program that swept boys’ and girls’ championships at the county meet last fall. Son Jake finished first, individually.
The two looked forward to working together in the All-Star meet, but the AHSAA announced cancelation of this year’s All-Star Sports Week amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As John Moore put it, they’ll get “an honor but not the memory.”
For White Plains to have so much All-Star presence brings depth to the honor.
“As far as I know,” John Moore said, “it’s a first for a little country school like White Plains to be recognized and honored to that level.”