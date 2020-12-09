Calhoun County's 10 North All-Stars mingle, mug for cameras

SAKS — Sean Smith and Tre Bolton faced off a lot in high school football.
Bolton, an All-Calhoun County Saks offensive tackle and defensive end, and Smith, an All-State defensive end who also plays tight end, lined up across from each other. For four years, they played for region rivals.
Ask how those battles went, and one gets different takes.
“We’re on the same team now, so I ain’t going to say, but I think I got the best,” Bolton said. “They done came out on top every time, but I made them earn it.”
Smith paused to craft his answer.
“It’s pretty even, I’d say,” he said. “There are sometimes where he’d block me enough that I had to reach to make a tackle, and there were sometimes I got inside and made tackles, but it was a pretty even match.”
Both can grin under COVID-19-protective masks now, because they’re teammates. The pair of former combatants were among 10 players from Calhoun County chosen to play under Wellborn coach Jeff Smith for the Alabama North All-Stars.
The group — which also includes Piedmont cornerback Jakari Foster, Ohatchee running back/defensive back Noah Fuller, Ohatchee fullback/defensive lineman Aidan Simpson, Ohatchee lineman Greg King, Wellborn running back Calvin Spinks, Wellborn quarterback/linebacker Jett Smith and Wellborn lineman Kaden Goodwin — will join 28 other all-stars from northern Alabama in the North-South All-Star Game on Dec. 18 in the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Oxford’s Brandon Kirksey was also selected for the North All-Stars and attended Tuesday’s meet & greet and photo shoot at Saks High School, but got the call that he will join Oxford teammates Trey Higgins and Roc Taylor in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. An injury to another player prompted Kirksey’s call-up as an alternate.
Jeff Smith called the selection of 10 Calhoun County players for the North All-Stars historic.
“This has never happened, and it’ll probably never happen again,” he told the group before lining them up at their all-star positions and going over a few plays.
Their selection comes a year after the Alabama Sports Writers Association named seven players from Calhoun County as finalists for back or lineman of the year in each player’s Alabama High School Athletic Association classification.
Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins was named 4A back of the year.
Two seasons in a row, eight Calhoun County teams have gone 8-for-8 in the first round of the playoffs. Five made the semifinal round in 2019, and three reached the Super 7, with Piedmont and Oxford winning state titles.
Five Calhoun County teams made the quarterfinals this season, with Piedmont reaching the semifinals.
The North staff includes Jeff Smith as the lone District 6 representative. Two coaches each represent the other three northern districts.
“We leaned on each other about looking for the players in their districts, and that’s how we came about it,” Jeff Smith said. “That was with a football committee, too, with us.
“The players we got, I’m very proud of the ones we’ve got.”
Jeff Smith got an eyeful of the Piedmont, Ohatchee and Saks players selected. They and Wellborn’s trio played in the same 3A region.
Jeff Smith, who just coached his 12th season at Wellborn, also coached King’s and Simpson’s uncles, Perry King and Josh Cheatwood, while coaching at Ohatchee, from 1997-2002.
Jeff Smith greeted players as they arrived Wednesday. Sean Smith and Foster were among the first, and their new coach shook their hands.
“We’re not competitors anymore,” Jeff Smith said.
Players slapped hands and mingled.
“It’s real good that there’s so many of us playing together,” said Jett Smith, Jeff’s son. “We’ve played against each other a bunch of times. It would be real good to not play against each other once and play together.”
Sean Smith called Calhoun “the best county in Alabama” for high school football. Just before getting the call-up for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, Kirksey agreed.
“It just shows how much talent is in the county,” he said. “We have players playing in the Alabama-Mississippi Game, and we’ve got players playing in the North-South game.”
Fuller surveyed the scene and saw instant credibility.
“During the games, our coaches warn us about these guys,” he said. “We’re all coming together to play one game.”
Sean Smith and Bolton have faced off head-to-head as often or more than any other two players in the group because of the positions they played.
“It was tough,” Bolton said. “Me and him, we’re two alpha males, and we want the best for our team, leaders on our teams, so it’s like head-to-head. We’re going to win it every time.”
Sean Smith called the clashes “fun.”
“We’ve always said, ‘What’s up,’ and stuff like that during and after the game,” he said.