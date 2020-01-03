Calhoun County wrestling: Saks takes MVP, coach of the year awards

PLEASANT VALLEY — Ben Carroll isn’t much for moral victories. For now, however, Saks’ first-year wrestling coach will take progress.
Lots of progress.
Carroll came away from Friday’s Calhoun County tournament as coach of the year, voted upon by his peers. Saks’ Trenton Brown walked away most valuable wrestler.
This on a day that saw Oxford and Alexandria battle for the title. The Yellow Jackets got wins in the last two finals from Octavius Adair and Kobe Shumaker to edge the Valley Cubs 226-220.
Carroll, who came from White Plains, coached the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish with 83 points. They finished eighth of nine teams with 30 points in 2019.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Carroll said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Yeah, but think how far you’ve come.’ That really doesn’t matter to me.
“I have certain expectations. As far as my expectations go, we’re still not there as a team yet.”
Saks had four wrestlers in 2019 but grew to 24 at one point this season. The Wildcats were down to 20 headed into the county tournament, 19 healthy. Nine Wildcats participated in the county meet.
It was enough for Brown to win another county title. A year after winning the 162-pound class, he beat Weaver’s Devin Anderson in a 6-5 decision in the 184 class.
“It feels wonderful,” Brown said. “If it wasn’t for my coaches putting me in situations at practice, I wouldn’t be here, because I’m wrestling underweight now in a higher weight class.”
Brown was Saks’ lone champion of four finalists, joining Matthew Kenneway (108), Timothy Thurman (154) and Trevon Bolton (222).
“We had three silver medals and a gold,” Carroll said. “That’s what I’m most proud of. Four finalists at county? That says a lot about our team.
“This (the coaching award) is a nice bonus, but coming away with three silvers, a gold and most valuable wrestler today, that’s what matters.”
Calhoun County wrestling tournament results:
At Pleasant Valley High School
Team results
Oxford 226, Alexandria 220, Weaver 129, Saks 83, Piedmont 63, Pleasant Valley 62, Ohatchee 51, White Plains 47, Wellborn 43.
Championship finals
108 — Alexandria’s Preston Jones def. Saks’ Matthew Kenneway (Fall, 2:58)
115 — Alexandria’s Kaleb Matthews def. Piedmont’s Dylan Melendez (Fall, 1:20)
122 — Oxford’s Garrett Howell def. Alexandria’s Joseph Lomax (Dec., 6-2)
128 — Alexandria’s Aden Whittaker def. Piedmont’s Carter Maddox (Dec., 5-1)
134 — Weaver’s Joshua Johannson def. Alexandria’s Landon Bushard (Fall, 1:34)
140 — Alexandria’s Jaden New def. Oxford’s Chase Hicks (Dec., 10-4)
147 — Weaver’s Cody Sounder def. Alexandria’s Dakota Medders (Major Dec., 12-0)
154 — Oxford’s Kendrick Young def. Saks’ Timothy Thurman (Dec., 14-7)
162 — Oxford’s Reed Hill def. Alexandria’s Connor Norris (Fall, 1:09)
172 — Oxford’s Tristen Latham def. Ohatchee’s Troy Galloway (Dec., 17-10)
184 — Saks’ Trenton Brown def. Weaver’s Devin Anderson (Dec., 6-5)
197 — Alexandria’s Connor Hall def. Oxford’s Keeshon Siaosi (Fall, 2:22)
222 — Oxford’s Octavius Adair def. Saks’ Trevon Bolton (Fall, 3:23)
287 — Oxford’s Kobe Shumaker def. Weaver’s Cameron Thornton (Dec., 8-2)
Most valuable wrestler
Saks’ Trenton Brown
Coach of the year
Saks’ Ben Carroll