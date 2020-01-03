Calhoun County wrestling: Howell’s script flip, strong finish push Oxford over the top again

PLEASANT VALLEY — Thanks to a script flip on the lighter side of things, Oxford’s heavies got the chance to finish off another Calhoun County wrestling title Friday.
Garrett Howell defeated Alexandria’s Joseph Lomax in the 122-pound final, winning a week after losing to Lomax.
That helped Oxford come within two points of Alexandria headed into the day’s final two matches. Octavius Adair and Kobe Shumaker won to give the Yellow Jackets a 226-220 victory at Pleasant Valley High School.
“We had 12 kids, placed 12,” Oxford coach Kyle Routon said. “Alexandria had 14 and placed 14, and we ended up making up some ground.”
Two of Oxford’s six victories in the finals came by pin, and the Yellow Jackets had 26 pins on the day. They also had two runners-up and three third-placers.
It was enough to get Oxford, Class 6A’s top-ranked team in the state coaches poll, by Alexandria, ranked fourth in the 1A-5A. The Valley Cubs brought a stiff challenge, leading 216-214 going into the final two matches.
This after Alexandria’s Connor Hall beat Oxford’s Keeshon Siaosi in the 197 class. The Valley Cubs split four championship finals against Oxford and made up ground against the Yellow Jackets, who beat them by 36.5 points at Piedmont last year.
This despite Alexandria losing 2019 seniors and state champions Christian Knop and Fletcher Swindall.
“It went kind of how I expected,” Alexandria coach Frank Hartzog said. “Oxford is tough. I knew we could give them a run, and we did. It was the best we could hope for.
“We were under 10. When I calculate it, that’s what I expected. We were within 10, and things can always flipflop.”
It did for Howell, younger brother of Oxford softball standout and Clemson signee Sarah Howell. The freshman and 108-pound winner in 2019 climbed the 122 bracket Friday, pinning Weaver’s Lena Johannson before winning a 6-2 decision in the rematch with Lomax to improve to 18-5 on the season.
“I knew my match was big for if we won or not,” he said. “I just went out there and gave it my all.”
Routon called Howell’s win “huge.”
“That’s an eight-point swing from last week, and we won by six,” Routon said. “Coming in, being down, having a couple of starters out, I didn’t really expect to come in here and win. Then our kids fight all day and get bonus points all day and win the tournament.
“It kind of gives you a little excitement, rolling into January and carry on to sectionals and state.”
That helped Oxford get into position when it came down to the two heaviest classes. Alexandria was out of finalists by that point, and Adair and Shumaker finished the job.
Adair pinned Saks’ Trevon Bolton at 3:23.
“It was like I was wrestling a family member of mine,” Adair said. “It made me go harder than I usually do.”
Shumaker beat Weaver’s Cameron Thornton in an 8-2 decision.
“I just knew I had to win,” Shumaker said. “I came up big for us, and we won the county tournament again.”