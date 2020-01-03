Calhoun County wrestling: championship results, with videos of finals

Calhoun County wrestling tournament results:
At Pleasant Valley High School
Team results
Oxford 226, Alexandria 220, Weaver 129, Saks 83, Piedmont 63, Pleasant Valley 62, Ohatchee 51, White Plains 47, Wellborn 43.
Championship finals (with videos)
108 — Alexandria’s Preston Jones def. Saks’ Matthew Kenneway (Fall, 2:58)
115 — Alexandria’s Kaleb Matthews def. Piedmont’s Dylan Melendez (Fall, 1:20)
122 — Oxford’s Garrett Howell def. Alexandria’s Joseph Lomax (Dec., 6-2)
128 — Alexandria’s Aden Whittaker def. Piedmont’s Carter Maddox (Dec., 5-1)
134 — Weaver’s Joshua Johannson def. Alexandria’s Landon Bushard (Fall, 1:34)
140 — Alexandria’s Jaden New def. Oxford’s Chase Hicks (Dec., 10-4)
147 — Weaver’s Cody Sounder def. Alexandria’s Dakota Medders (Major Dec., 12-0)
154 — Oxford’s Kendrick Young def. Saks’ Timothy Thurman (Dec., 14-7)
162 — Oxford’s Reed Hill def. Alexandria’s Connor Norris (Fall, 1:09)
172 — Oxford’s Tristen Latham def. Ohatchee’s Troy Galloway (Dec., 17-10)
184 — Saks’ Trenton Brown def. Weaver’s Devin Anderson (Dec., 6-5)
197 — Alexandria’s Connor Hall def. Oxford’s Keeshon Siaosi (Fall, 2:22)
222 — Oxford’s Octavius Adair def. Saks’ Trevon Bolton (Fall, 3:23)
287 — Oxford’s Kobe Shumaker def. Weaver’s Cameron Thornton (Dec., 8-2)
Most valuable wrestler
Saks’ Trenton Brown
Coach of the year
Saks’ Ben Carroll