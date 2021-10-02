Calhoun County volleyball tournament: Donoho makes first final since 2013

ALEXANDRIA — Just as the coaches predicted at the seeding meeting a few weeks ago, it will be No. 1 seed Donoho and No. 2 seed Alexandria clashing in the championship match of the annual Calhoun County volleyball tournament. The championship match will be played Monday at 7 p.m. at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
It’s been a while since Donoho (37-7) has been in the championship match, even longer since the Falcons won a Calhoun County championship. This year’s Donoho players are well aware of that, too.
Asked if she knew the last time Donoho was county tournament champion, senior hitter Maggie Wakefield immediately answered, “2012.”
In 2012, the Falcons were coached by Janice Slay and the No. 1 seed. They defeated No. 2 Jacksonville 3-0 that year. In 2013, the same two teams reached the final match and Jacksonville won 3-1. Donoho hasn’t been in a county tournament championship match since 2013.
Alexandria has been in the championship match each of the last four years. The Valley Cubs lost to Pleasant Valley in 2017, beat Faith Christian in 2018, downed Jacksonville in 2019 and lost to Jacksonville in 2020.
In its semifinal round match at Alexandria, Donoho defeated No. 4 seed Pleasant Valley 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22. Falcons coach Jamie Clendenin said afterward that his team hadn’t played “to the best of our abilities,” due in part to Pleasant Valley’s ability to pick up ball after ball after ball.
“We found a way to win which is good because you may get to state and have whole bunch of girls who aren’t playing well,” Clendenin said. “You’ve got to find ways to make it happen.”
Two of Donoho’s most noticeable weapons Saturday were Wakefield and junior outside hitter Lily Grace Draper. Draper finished with 24 kills, nine service aces and 17 digs in the Falcons’ wins over Pleasant Valley in the semifinal round and Oxford in the quarterfinals. Donoho measured Oxford 25-21, 25-15, 25-15.
Wakefield — who had 23 kills, three aces, six blocks and 37 digs on the day — limped noticeably during breaks in the action. She said later she landed on her hip so many times diving for balls she had a bone bruise. She called it uncomfortable but not too serious.
“I think the adrenaline of a game really just takes your mind off of it. When I’m in the game I’m focused on the ball. I’m doing everything I can to keep it in play so I’m not really thinking about it,” Wakefield said.
Donoho got 12 kills and five blocks from right-side hitter Mary Marshall Perry. Outside hitter Mercy Mangum had 10 kills and three aces. Freshman setter Sam Wakefield contributed 65 assists, 35 digs and six aces. Senior libero Naira Rehman made 17 digs,
Pleasant Valley coach Dana Bryant said a lack of consistency continued to plague the Raiders.
“They played hard. We just had a few breakdowns, little runs of errors off serve-receive, just not quite pulling it together,” Bryant said.
Rylee Haynes contributed 14 kills, two aces, 18 assists and 23 digs against Donoho. Lily Henry added 11 kills, six blocks and 18 digs. Allie Bryant had nine kills, 14 assists and 31 digs. Maddie Schwabe finished with 20 digs, two blocks and two aces. Rebekah Gannaway and Madi Hay each made 18 digs and Gannaway added six blocks against Donoho.
In the quarterfinals at Alexandria, Pleasant Valley downed No. 5 Piedmont 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17. Haynes had 23 kills and 16 assists in the Piedmont match, Bryant 10 kills and 23 assists and Henry 11 kills. Hay and Gannaway each served three aces and Gannaway added 16 digs.
Jacksonville
The No. 3 seed, Jacksonville played one match at the Alexandria Middle School gym before moving to Weaver for its semifinal match with Alexandria. At Alexandria, the Golden Eagles defeated Wellborn 25-7, 25-13, 25-18.
In the win over the Panthers, middle Aly Harris led on offense with 15 kills and five aces. Molly Wilson finished with seven kills, Caitlin Clark six, Natalie Patterson four and Chloe Fuller three. Clark and Wilson each served four aces. Wilson handed out 21 assists. Jules Grass led in blocks with three. Tori Moses made a team-best 15 digs. Clark had 13 digs, Abby Wilczek 10 and Wilson five.
Piedmont
In the loss to Pleasant Valley, outside hitter Lele Ridley led on offense with 10 kills. Middle Emma Grace Todd served five aces. Z’Hayla Walker had five kills and Jenna Calvert had three kills. Setter Jaycee Glover chipped in 27 assists.
To advance to the quarterfinals, Piedmont beat Saks 25-10, 23-25, 25-16, 25-10. Glover set for 31 assists and served seven aces against Saks. Ridley had 12 kills, Calvert 11 and Walker seven against the Wildcats. Walker added three blocks. Calvert had five aces, Cacey Brothers three, Todd two and Ridley two.
Oxford
To reach its meeting with Donoho, Oxford beat Weaver 25-10, 25-9, 25-22 in the second round. In the two matches, Abbie Mitchell led the Yellow Jackets with 16 kills and 13 digs. Kara King had eight kills and two digs. Cohlee Boone served nine aces and made 10 digs.
Daelyn Bozeman had seven kills. Shay Montgomery and Mileah Prince each had five kills and Montgomery added eight blocks. Adrionna Foster added 18 assists, 12 digs and four kills. Ashley Pauson made 15 digs. Ashlyn Burns recorded 14 assists and 14 digs.
Saks
Tamaryn Pierce’s 14 kills led Saks against Piedmont and Pierce added seven digs. Kayleigh Thomas had four kills and three service aces. Stormy Nolen had 17 assists against the Bulldogs.
In the opening round, Saks defeated Jacksonville Christian 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19. Pierce led the way with 17 kills, five aces, 10 blocks and eight digs. Thomas ended with five kills, six aces and five digs. Nolen had 18 assists. Destanee Bonnes made nine digs and served two aces. Naya Lynch had four aces and Camrie Denham two aces. Mya Brown made two blocks and Daniella Escandon had four digs.
Jacksonville Christian
In JCA’s opening round loss to Saks, Hannah Clayton and Kara Grace each recorded 11 kills. Grace served five aces and Clayton two. Krymson Clay had five aces and four kills. Addy Lee led in digs with five and Clayton had four digs. Jacie Brackett served two aces.
Faith Christian
The Lions advanced to the second round when Anniston did not enter a team. In the second round, Wellborn beat Faith Christian 25-13, 25-11, 25-21. Ally Folsom paced Faith Christian’s offense with seven kills. Meagan Ford had four kills, Cheyenne Rice three and Gabrielle Price two. Faith McDade handed out four assists and Anna Kate Robertson three. Hannah Hubbard served two aces. Libero Kayson Cronan led on defense with five digs.