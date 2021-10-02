Calhoun County volleyball tournament: Alexandria downs rival Jacksonville to advance to final

WEAVER — Alexandria is headed back to the championship match of the Calhoun County volleyball tournament for the fifth straight season.
The Valley Cubs, seeded second, dominated their semifinal against No. 3-seeded Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Golden Eagles 25-15, 25-6, 25-19 at Weaver High School.
The fact that the win came against Jacksonville, which edged Alexandria in five sets in last year’s final, made it that much sweeter for the Valley Cubs.
“Everytime we play Jacksonville, I mean they’re our rival, so there’s just a little bit of extra something there,” Alexandria senior Lexi Weber said. “Losing last year, that just didn’t sit right with us. So, it was our time, we’ve worked hard, so why not us?”
Alexandria will play top-seed Donoho, which beat No. 4-seeded Pleasant Valley in Saturday’s other semifinal, on Monday at 7 p.m. inside Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Asked about expectations for Monday’s final, Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said, “We always want to win. We want to win and we want to play well. It’s all about getting to the game, and once you get to the game, anything can happen.”
Against Jacksonville, the Valley Cubs did more than enough to get to the championship game.
The first set was tight early, but Alexandra closed it out with a vengeance, scoring the final nine points. That momentum carried over into a second set that saw the Valley Cubs go on a 9-0 run early before closing it out with a 7-0 run. Jacksonville was more competitive in the final set, but Alexandria still won with relative ease.
“I think our energy is what helped us a lot,” Weber said. “We just minimized our errors, and just played smarter, just played with a higher level of energy.”
Weber finished with 18 kills, four blocks and four digs in the win. Kailey Dickerson chipped in with 14 kills, six digs and one block. Crossley Sparks had 32 assists, six digs, three aces and two blocks.
“I felt like we really controlled the match today passing-wise, and touched a lot of balls blocking, and that really helped us,” Welch said. “Whenever we can stay in system, we have the arms to do really well. We were able to do that today, and that was the difference.”
Tori Moses led the Golden Eagles with 15 digs, and Chloe Fuller added 10. Molly Wilson finished with 13 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Caitlin Clark chipped in with four kills, nine digs and two aces. Aly Harris came up with seven kills.
In Alexandria’s 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 win over Ohatchee in the quarterfinals, Weber finished with 10 kills, five digs and two blocks. Dickerson added nine kills, eight digs and two aces. Sparks dished out 30 assists and two aces while coming up with four digs.
For the day, Kandyn Blankenship had 11 kills and 12 digs. Blakeley Mobbs had eight kills, six digs and four aces. Devan White came up with 16 digs, and Ava Johnson had nine. Brie Troup finished with eight kills.
Ohatchee swept White Plains 25-13, 25-11, 25-14 to advance to the quarterfinals.
For the day, Jorda Crook led the Indians with 17 kills. Rachel Dunaway and Gracyn Snow each had eight, while Gracie George tallied seven and Millie Rainwater four. Crook also led Ohatchee in digs with 18. Dunaway and Hannah Finch had 13 apiece, while Ellie Carden added nine, Snow eight and Rainwater seven.
Isabella Higgins led White Plains with six kills, and Kassidy Ledbetter chipped in with four. Ledbetter led the Wildcats with 16 digs. Courtnee Masson added nine digs, Braeton Moran seven and Mallory Cobb five. Taylor Hodge finished with two aces.