Calhoun County volleyball: Golden Eagles soar to top as Clark gets No. 11

JACKSONVILLE — To say that Jacksonville wanted a renewed taste of Calhoun County supremacy in volleyball, to say that memories of last year and a contested-call ending in the final burned in Golden Eagle memories, well that just didn’t cover how willing Kayla Broom was to put everything into the effort.
Even her face.
Broom’s third-set face block for a point typified the night, and No. 2-seeded Jacksonville rallied to force a fifth set then held off top-seeded Alexandria’s late rally to win 22-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 16-14 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Jacksonville claimed its 11th county title under longtime coach David Clark, breaking former Pleasant Valley coach and Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame member Sandy Hunter’s record. More relevant to current-day Jacksonville players, the Golden Eagles won their first title since 2016 while also winning the rubber match in three tries against Alexandria this season.
“I really love it for these kids,” Clark said. “They’ve not had the chance to experience this yet. Nobody here has won the county.”
Champion Jacksonville claims its trophy. pic.twitter.com/lZL2o5v4fG— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 6, 2020
The Golden Eagles came close a year ago. They lost a four-setter to Alexandria, falling 28-26 in the fourth set. The match ended on a disputed in-call on Sarah Pelham’s third-hit lob to keep the volley alive.
Broom, then a junior, was nearest the ball and let it bounce, believing it out of bounds.
“I told myself, I’m not letting that happen again,” Broom said. “It’s not happening again.”
How determined was Broom, who finished the night with 22 kills? During one third-set scenario, her block ricocheted back over the next quickly, hit her in the face, then landed in a hole between Alexandria players for a point.
Effort put her face in the right place.
“I went up to hit, and I really thought the ball came back over the net,” she said. “I felt some pressure on my head, and I was like, ‘What just happened?’
“Then I look back over, and it landed on the floor, and I was like, whoa! I just walked off laughing.”
Runner-up Alexandria claims its trophy. pic.twitter.com/xnnRYuivTl— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 6, 2020
It was that kind of night for Jacksonville, but not a night without challenge from the reigning champion.
Alexandria won the first set, largely on the strength of a nine-point run during reigning Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year Jordan Beason’s turn at serve. That put Alexandria up 21-12, and the Valley Cubs held off Jacksonville’s rally to win 25-22.
Jacksonville’s rally became momentum. The Golden Eagles scored nine of 10 points in one stretch, including six unanswered, to take a 13-6 edge and went on to win the second set to tie the match.
But Alexandria answered 25-18 in the third and held a 19-17 lead in the fourth, but Jacksonville scored eight of the final nine points to force a fifth set.
“It was a really good match,” Alexandria coach Whitney Welch said. “There was a lot of momentum swings in a lot of different sets. I thought we had opportunities in set 4 to put it away, and they fought back at the end.”
That set up a dramatic fifth set. Alexandria fought back from a 14-12 deficit to tie. Jacksonville hit out after a back-and-forth rally, and Alexandria’s Lexi Webber slammed home the tying point to the back-right of Jacksonville’s side … nearly the same spot where Pelham’s game-ender landed a year ago.
“When we came back and tied it at 14, that was big,” Welch said. “Sometimes, you learn a lot from these games. I thought our girls never quit.
“In 2017, we came over here, and Pleasant Valley won like one of these matches right here, and it really taught us a lot.”
Alexandria went on to win a 5A state title in 2017.
Monday’s final two points, however, started with Broom’s sprinting back-line save, and the volley ended with Webber hitting outside the end line. The match ended when Webber’s next attempt hit the top of the net and dropped on Alexandria’s side.
“We struggled to play really well all night, but we played so hard,” Clark said. “We tried to make up for it with effort, and then when we started playing a little better, it all paid off.”
Jacksonville’s current senior group includes Broom, tournament most outstanding offensive player Brenna Stone, Lexi Callahan, Bailee Pritchett and Allie Thompson. They were part of a 2018 team that started young but finished 24-22 after a 3-11 start.
Jacksonville made the Elite Eight a year ago, after its close call at county, and won county this season.
“We’ve all been talking about winning this championship for the longest,” Broom said. “That’s what we’ve strived for to win. We’ve been talking about county like, we’ve just got to win it. We’ve got to push as seniors.”
All-tournament team
MVP: Kayla Broom, Jacksonville
Outstanding offensive player: Brenna Stone, Jacksonville
Outstanding defensive player: Sarah Pelham, Alexandria
Also from Jacksonville: Caitlin Clark, Ally Harris, Molly Wilson
Also from Alexandria: Jordan Beason, Anna Johnson, Lexi Webber
Oxford: Lisa Montgomery, Lakijah Brown
Pleasant Valley: Leah Patterson, Rylee Haynes
Ohatchee: Jordan Crook
Wellborn: Kinlee Pritchett
White Plains: Gracie Morgan
Donoho: Lily Grace Draper