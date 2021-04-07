Calhoun County track: Oxford boys, Alexandria girls dominate

OXFORD — A year without the outdoor high school track season meant slower times and smaller numbers for the Calhoun County track meet, but champions did not change.
Oxford put up 244 points to dominate the boys’ field, and Alexandria rolled up 178 points to dominate the girls’ field Wednesday at Choccolocco Park.
Ohatchee’s boys took second with 96 points, and Oxford’s girls were second with 108.5.
Oxford boys collect their #CalhounTrack21 trophy. pic.twitter.com/f1wx6ciZAn— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 7, 2021
Oxford’s boys made it four county titles in a row, and Alexandria’s girls made it three.
The day saw White Plains’ Savannah Yates win her fourth county pole vault title at 10 feet, 6 inches, beating her own county record by six inches.
Oxford’s Justin Moore tied the county record with a high jump of 6-7.
Big winners on the day included Oxford sprinter Javon Glenn, who came away with four gold medals for individual and relay events. Teammate Noah George took home three gold medals in distance runs and relays.
Alexandria girls collect their #CalhounTrack21 trophy. pic.twitter.com/Ds1ZKoTF4B— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 7, 2021
On the girls’ side, Alexandria’s Karlee Walker came away with four gold medals, and White Plains’ Anna Strickland got three.
Wednesday’s county meet was the first since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Alabama High School Athletic Association to suspend, and State Department of Education to later shut down extracurricular activities last spring.
Oxford’s boys won under a new head coach. Landon Delozier, the school’s cross country coach and previously an assistant in track specializing in distance events, took the reins after Lydia Burges moved on. His 2020-21 school year also includes Oxford’s boys claiming the school’s first county cross country title since 2013.
“We did good,” Delozier said. “We kind of showed where we’re at. Obviously, we still have a long way to go. Section is the real nitty gritty. That’s our real focus.
“We had great competition here, and that’s what got us to where we are.”
Alexandria’s girls got it done with a team that includes 17 seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders on a 25-athlete roster.
“Even with a lot of those eighth-graders and ninth-graders, last season was going to be their first season,” Alexandria girls’ coach Chase Brisendine said. “We went to one meet and got shut down, so I basically have 17 kids that had never been to one track meet before this year.”
Some big-time winners at #CalhounTrack21 today: Alexandria's Karlee Walker, Oxford's Noah George and Javon Glenn and White Plains' Anna Strickland. Oxford boys and Alexandria girls dominated, as expected. More to come. pic.twitter.com/J5xJHmfHjN— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 7, 2021
Walker came away Alexandria’s biggest winner, taking first in the 100-meter dash (12.87 seconds), 200 (26.59) and 400 (1:01.12). She also anchored the Valley Cubs’ victorious 4x400 relay team (4:21.83).
“I started track in the seventh grade, seeing all of these girls winning county,” she said. “I wanted that to be me. I’m glad I finally the opportunity to win.”
Glenn, George and Moore starred for Oxford’s boys.
Glenn’s four gold medals included wins in the 200 (22.19), 400 (50.58), 110 hurdles (15.76) and 4x100 relay (43.38). He waited a year for it. After winning state in the 400 and 60 dashes in the 2020 indoor season, he came into the outdoor season with big goals.
“COVID hit, and I never got the chance to see what I could do,” he said.
He did offseason training under the Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation, and it paid off.
“Texas is a whole different atmosphere,” he said. “It’s more competitive, because it’s not just the schools. It’s the summer league. You have older people. I didn’t want to race against people my age. …
“It was a lot, but I love it. Just being able to have that push and have that competition and being able to know that I’m getting better each race felt good.”
George’s victories included the 1,600 run (4:54.51), 3,200 (10:37.45) and 4x800 relay (8:58.79). He did it in his first county meet.
“I ran last year, but it got cut off for COVID,” said George, who also took third in the county cross country meet in the fall.
Moore, more known for high-flying dunks in basketball, came out for track for the first time this season. He walked away with county gold in the long jump (22-02) and high jump (6-7) and took third in the 100 dash (11.30).
His high jump tied the meet record.
“Everybody knows I can jump, but I’m still learning the form,” he said. “If I can get the form down, I could probably do seven or higher.”
Other top performers included Strickland, who won the 800 run (2:31.30) and 1,600 (5:43.04) and participate on White Plains’ winning 4x800 relay team (10:33.92). She called the relay, her first event of the day, the biggest surprise.
“We took, like, 30 seconds off,” she said. “Everyone cut down a lot of time, which is really good. One of our girls cut 14 seconds off her last race.
“I ran 2:29, which is the first time I’ve ever broken 2:30.”
Yates first broke the county pole-vault record in 2017, when she jumped 9-6 as an eighth-grader. She beat the record by half of a foot then.
Coming into her final county meet Wednesday, the senior held the mark at 10 feet. She bested it by half a foot to win her fourth county pole-vault title.
“I’m happy proud and excited to go out my senior year, breaking my record,” said Yates, who hopes to match her personal best of 11 feet at state. “Hopefully, other girls at our school will come behind me and break it.”