OXFORD — The Oxford boys won the annual Calhoun County track and field competition for the third consecutive year Wednesday but it wasn’t nearly as easy as last year. The Yellow Jackets complied 151 points to 128 for Anniston, the second-place finisher. In 2018, the margin was 217-96 but Oxford lost heavily, particularly in the sprints, to graduation. Boys coach Vick Rimpsey said this year’s team got an unexpected win in the 4x100-meter relay and made up lost points in the mid-distances.
“Reed Robinson and Dylan Hulsey have really stepped it up,” Rimpsey said.
The Yellow Jackets won five events overall — three field events, the 4x100-meter relay and the 200-meter dash. JeQuan Ball and Devion Ball finished one-two in the long jump and triple jump. JeQuan, a senior, won the long jump (22-01) and was second in the triple jump. Devion, a junior, took first in the triple (45-02.75) and was second in the long. Sophomore Tyler Butler won the javelin (139-04).
Sophomore Javon Glenn won the 200-meter dash (22.86). The 4x100 went to the Oxford team of Malik Satcher, Glenn, Damon Morgan and Jonovan Carlisle in 43.92 seconds.
Anniston’s foursome of Mondrecko Thompson, Damecus Thomas, Jaeden Woods and Darionta Bell won the grueling 4x400 relay in 3:35.86. Bell was first in the 400 dash at 51.9 seconds and Thomas finished second. Bell was second in the 200 dash. Freshman Christian Myles won the 1600 meters and was second in the 3200 meters for the Bulldogs. Thomas was second and Hunter Rouse third in the high jump. Rouse finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump.
Weaver’s Robert Gaines was the lone participant among the boys to establish a county meet record. Gaines won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.42 seconds, bettering the mark he set last year of 15.74. He said he won despite a poor start in which he hit the first hurdle. It’s not even his favorite event.
“I fell like if it was my main event I could go for a low 14, really,” Gaines said.
The senior also won his favorite event, the high jump, at 6-04. Gary Wallace of Weaver won the 300 hurdles (41.35) after finishing second in the 110 hurdles.
Ron Wiggins of Jacksonville captured the glamour event, the 100-meter dash, in 11.24 seconds. Wiggins finished third in the 200 dash. The Golden Eagles’ Oliver Young won the 800-meter run (2:06.78).
Alexandria senior Luis Rodriguez won the 3200-meter run in 10:50.08, defeating his friend Myles after finishing second to Myles in the 1600.
Ohatchee’s Luke Fair, Gabe Huff, Gabe Hammond and Blake Noah started their day by winning the 4x800 relay in 8:33.43. The Indians were first and second in the pole vault thanks to the Hester brothers. Tyler won at 11-02 and Brody was second at 11 feet.
Senior Marreo Thomas of Saks was a double winner in the throwing events. Thomas won the discus (109-05) and the shot put (41-10).