OXFORD — Alexandria won its second consecutive championship in the girls division of the annual Calhoun County track and field meet at Choccolocco Park on Wednesday. The meet was postponed for two days because of rain but the delay didn’t seem to bother the Valley Cubs. Alexandria finished with 193 team points. Second-place Oxford scored 126 points. White Plains finished third with 82 points.
“When I came on, I wanted to change the culture of the program. I wanted to create a team. … This is something I hope will continue, that we can push forward with. We have a lot of young kids,” Alexandria coach Chase Brisendine said.
Strength in the distance races and a sweep of the relays helped Alexandria. Michaela Moore (2:35.10) was first, Abby Nunnelly second and Kamron Simpson third in the 800-meter run. Nunnelly (5:46.66) was first and Moore third in the 1600-meter run. Nunnelly finished second and Moore third at 3200 meters.
Ohatchee junior Jayda Fair (12:43.78) broke Alexandria’s chokehold on the distance races with her victory at 3200 meters. She said it was the first time she had beaten Nunnelly in a track competition.
The Cubs’ sweep of the relays began with the 4x800, the first race of the day. Moore, Simpson, Michaela Watts and Nunnelly covered the distance in 10:31.35, some 30 seconds better than second-place Ohatchee. Jordyn Walker, LaToria Brewster, Shaylan Whaley and Kashyia Tucker won the 4x100 in 50.56. In the final event of the day, Tucker, Brewster, Jordyn Walker and Karlee Walker combined for a 4:15.72 in the 4x400 relay.
In the field events, Alexandria junior Kalee Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet and was second in the discus at 94-10. Whaley jumped 16-05 to earn a second-place finish for the Cubs in the long jump.
Oxford was best in the dashes. Junior Shania Vincent won the 100 meters (12.14), 200 meters (26.0) and 400 meters (58.18) for the second straight year. Her time in the 100 was the best ever run at a Calhoun County meet.
“It’s not about getting the record. It’s about getting better,” Vincent said. “I knew I was going to get better.”
Senior Jhanya Quinones was second in the 100, second in the 200 and third in the 400 for the Yellow Jackets. Alexandria’s Karlee Walker was second at 400 meters and third in the 200. Brewster earned Alexandria a third in the 100 dash.
Sophomore Savannah Yates won two events for White Plains. She bettered her own previous county meet record in the pole vault with a win at an even 10 feet. Yates also won the 100 hurdles (17.84).
Amia Montgomery of Jacksonville took the 300 hurdles in 50.01.
Sa’Nya Fleming of Saks was a double winner, claiming the triple jump (34-07.75) and the long jump (17-04.5). The sophomore was second in both events last year. In the long jump, she came with an inch of tying the event record of 17-05.5 set by Jacksonville’s Denise Peters in 1998.
Oxford senior Haley Dempsey won the javelin with a record throw of 118-05.5. She destroyed her previous record of 110-06 set in 2017.
“When I saw it hit that white line, the second marker, I knew it was definitely my best,” Dempsey said of her winning throw.
Halimah Bin-Yamin of Saks won the discus at 109 feet and was second to Johnson in the shot. Pleasant Valley’s Brenna Harris repeated as high jump champion by clearing an even five feet. Harris was second in the pole vault.