 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calhoun County tourney: Piedmont's, White Plains' boys, girls sweep lead the day

White Plains vs. Jacksonville Christian

White Plains student section cheers on their team in the Calhoun County Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Donoho, fresh off a win over Faith Christian on Thursday night, had dreams of securing back-to-back wins in the series when the programs met once again in the Calhoun County Tournament on Monday morning.

Faith Christian senior Thomas Curlee had other plans in mind. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to secure No. 7-seeded Faith Christian’s 65-50 win over No. 10 Donoho.

White Plains vs. Jacksonville Christian

White Plains' Joshua Wheeler tries elude JCA defender Hunter Brown in the Calhoun County Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Saks vs. Weaver

Christian Smith grabs a defensive rebound and heads upcourt against Weaver in the Calhoun County Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.
Piedmont vs. Wellborn

Piedmont's Melanie Studdard fights for a rebound against Wellborn in the Calhoun County Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU.

Photos: Monday action from the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament

Pete Mathews Coliseum was hopping with action Monday with 8 games played in the Calhoun County Basketball Tournament. The tournament continues Tuesday with 4 games beginning at 3:00 p.m.

1 of 49