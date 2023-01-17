Calhoun County tourney: Anniston's girls, Oxford's boys move into semifinals

This story will be updated with more results from Tuesday's Calhoun County tournament play.
JACKSONVILLE — Jayda Fomby is just a 10th-grader, and in basketball years, she might be even younger than that.
No matter, because she made a sparkling debut in her first Calhoun County girls basketball tournament Tuesday as second-seeded Anniston took care of seventh-seeded Pleasant Valley 53-32. The Raiders (11-4) had won eight in a row and already had played a game on the Pete Mathews Coliseum floor when they won a first-round game Monday. Anniston got a bye through the first round.
Fomby managed 13 points, with nine coming early in the fourth quarter as Anniston stretched a 16-point lead to 24.
"She's just a 10th-grader," Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. "She really hasn't played competitive basketball since the sixth grade. I had to try to settle her down because she makes us go."
And away Anniston went, as the Bulldogs try to get back on top of the county. Anniston won a record five straight county titles before losing in last year's finals to Oxford.
Anniston (12-9) actually trailed 9-8 early in the second quarter when Pleasant Valley's Ella Kate Parris sank a basket for a brief lead. That's the last time the Raiders had the advantage.
The Bulldogs didn't allow another point for the rest of the half. Kiara Thomas made a basket, then Layla Tyus followed with another. After two Thomas free throws, A'Kayla Perry made the first of five 3-pointers on the day. That put Anniston up 17-9 at halftime.
Perry took control in the third quarter when she sank three straight 3-pointers to wrap around two free throws from Pleasant Valley's Macey Roper. That put Anniston up 30-14, and the Bulldogs never led by less than 16 points the rest of the way.
Perry is a junior who made third-team All-Calhoun County a year ago.
"She can really shoot it," Bullock said. "I'm trying to tell her just to shoot it. She's so nice. One of the nicest players I've ever coached, and she doesn't care if she scores 19. She doesn't care if she scores three. She wants to win."
Boys
Oxford 55, Faith Christian 49: For many of Oxford’s players, playing in Pete Mathews Coliseum is unfamiliar territory.
“Regardless of what I think or anybody else thinks, you’ve got a lot of guys here who haven’t played here and haven’t played in this tournament,” Oxford coach Joel Vanmeter said.
Despite the lack of experience in “The Pete” on their roster, the Yellow Jackets turned to a duo that combined for 38 points in a 55-49 win over Faith Christian.
“TJ Allen and Jayden Lewis stepped up and were formidable. (They) made some big plays for us,” Vanmeter said.
Allen, a junior, flashed his 3-point range throughout the game, scoring 21 points that included deep 3-pointers and corner 3s, while Lewis, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, was a force in the paint as he scored 17 points.
As Allen and Lewis look to continue their strong play throughout the tournament, Vanmeter said that it remains a big deal for the team.
“It’s a big deal for our players,” Vanmeter said. “Regardless of what classification we are and whoever we play, it’s a huge deal for our guys.”
Just a day removed from his 25-point performance against Donaho, Faith Christian’s Thomas Curlee matched his 25 points as he shot from all over the court.
Eighth-grader Conner Richerzhagen contributed heavily as well, scoring 11 points for the Lions.
“Cory (Hughes) has a really good team,” Vanmeter said. “They made some threes against our zone, and they attacked the high post against our zone. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”
As the Yellow Jackets look ahead to facing the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Alexandia and White Plains, Vanmeter believes his team will be ready as they get back to form during practice.
“It helps to get that first game out of the way (and) some jitters, I think some space cadet stuff,” Vanmeter said as he made a helmet with his hands. “We’ll get better from it. We’ll come back on Thursday ready to go.”
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 9 White Plains 60, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 52
No. 4 Piedmont 41, No. 13 Wellborn 24
No. 5 Alexandria 57, No. 12 Saks 18
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston 53, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 32
No. 1 Oxford vs. No. 9 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee vs. No. 6 Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Piedmont vs. No. 5 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Anniston vs. Ohatchee/Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Semifinal: Oxford/White Plains vs. Piedmont/Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30
No. 6 White Plains 71, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 45
No. 5 Piedmont 73, No. 13 Pleasant Valley 50
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49
No. 1 Jacksonville vs. No. 8 Saks, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Anniston vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: Oxford vs. Alexandria-White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal: Jacksonville/Saks vs. Anniston/Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 8 p.m.