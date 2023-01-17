Calhoun County tourney: Anniston's girls, Oxford's boys, girls move into semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Another year, another tournament, and Oxford's girls are still rolling.
Last season at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the Jacksonville State campus, Oxford won the Calhoun County basketball tournament, ending Anniston's run of five straight titles. A few weeks later, the Yellow Jackets returned to the same floor and won the Northeast Regional.
They're at it again, as they steam rolled White Plains 59-20 on Tuesday in their 2023 Calhoun County tournament opener. Oxford coach Melissa Bennett called last year's championship win over Anniston as getting "over the hump," and that showed from the start Tuesday. Top-seeded Oxford (12-10) pressed No. 9 White Plains into submission in the first quarter, building a 17-0 lead and cruising from there.
"Having that experience, having success here, not only in county but in the playoffs … we have six upperclassmen, and it should look like this," Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said.
Oxford didn't seem bothered by the stage at all. Even when the reserves got their chance to play, they kept the momentum going. That isn't always a given that a team will handle playing on a college floor like this.
"Coming into this stage, it's very easy to get intimidated. Big floor, lots of lights, lots of people here. It's a great community event," Bennett said.
In the first quarter, Oxford's first five baskets came from each of the five starters. After that Xai Whitfield took over and scored 12 of her game-high 16 points. La'mya McGrue, the offensive MVP of last year's tournament, managed 13 of her 15 points after intermission.
Defensively, Bennett said she would've liked more from her team, but the Yellow Jackets were effective nonetheless, allowing zero points in the first quarter, five in the second, 10 in the third and five in the fourth.
She did find one thing she liked, however.
"We kind of played with a little variation of a press," she said. "We threw that at the girls, and I thought they did a really good job responding to that, adjusting to that. We might kind of go with that a little bit more. But, overall, I'm proud of our pressure."
White Plains got 11 points from Isabella Higgins and five from Addison Bradley. The Wildcats got to this round with a 60-52 upset of Jacksonville Christian on Monday.
"Give it to White Plains," Bennett said. "They never gave up. They still rebounded hard there at the end. We gave up three offensive rebounds (late in the game). We weren't boxing out. That's a credit to them."
JACKSONVILLE — Jayda Fomby is just a 10th-grader, and in basketball years, she might be even younger than that.
No matter, because she made a sparkling debut in her first Calhoun County girls basketball tournament Tuesday as second-seeded Anniston took care of seventh-seeded Pleasant Valley 53-32. The Raiders (11-4) had won eight in a row and already had played a game on the Pete Mathews Coliseum floor when they won a first-round game Monday. Anniston got a bye through the first round.
Fomby managed 13 points, with nine coming early in the fourth quarter as Anniston stretched a 16-point lead to 24.
"She's just a 10th-grader," Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. "She really hasn't played competitive basketball since the sixth grade. I had to try to settle her down because she makes us go."
And away Anniston went, as the Bulldogs try to get back on top of the county. Anniston won a record five straight county titles before losing in last year's finals to Oxford.
Anniston (12-9) actually trailed 9-8 early in the second quarter when Pleasant Valley's Ella Kate Parris sank a basket for a brief lead. That's the last time the Raiders had the advantage.
The Bulldogs didn't allow another point for the rest of the half. Kiara Thomas made a basket, then Layla Tyus followed with another. After two Thomas free throws, A'Kayla Perry made the first of five 3-pointers on the day. That put Anniston up 17-9 at halftime.
Perry took control in the third quarter when she sank three straight 3-pointers to wrap around two free throws from Pleasant Valley's Macey Roper. That put Anniston up 30-14, and the Bulldogs never led by less than 16 points the rest of the way.
Perry is a junior who made third-team All-Calhoun County a year ago.
"She can really shoot it," Bullock said. "I'm trying to tell her just to shoot it. She's so nice. One of the nicest players I've ever coached, and she doesn't care if she scores 19. She doesn't care if she scores three. She wants to win."
Boys
Oxford 55, Faith Christian 49: For many of Oxford’s players, playing in Pete Mathews Coliseum is unfamiliar territory.
“Regardless of what I think or anybody else thinks, you’ve got a lot of guys here who haven’t played here and haven’t played in this tournament,” Oxford coach Joel Vanmeter said.
Despite the lack of experience in “The Pete” on their roster, the Yellow Jackets turned to a duo that combined for 38 points in a 55-49 win over Faith Christian.
“TJ Allen and Jayden Lewis stepped up and were formidable. (They) made some big plays for us,” Vanmeter said.
Allen, a junior, flashed his 3-point range throughout the game, scoring 21 points that included deep 3-pointers and corner 3s, while Lewis, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, was a force in the paint as he scored 17 points.
As Allen and Lewis look to continue their strong play throughout the tournament, Vanmeter said that it remains a big deal for the team.
“It’s a big deal for our players,” Vanmeter said. “Regardless of what classification we are and whoever we play, it’s a huge deal for our guys.”
Just a day removed from his 25-point performance against Donaho, Faith Christian’s Thomas Curlee matched his 25 points as he shot from all over the court.
Eighth-grader Conner Richerzhagen contributed heavily as well, scoring 11 points for the Lions.
“Cory (Hughes) has a really good team,” Vanmeter said. “They made some threes against our zone, and they attacked the high post against our zone. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”
As the Yellow Jackets look ahead to facing the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Alexandia and White Plains, Vanmeter believes his team will be ready as they get back to form during practice.
“It helps to get that first game out of the way (and) some jitters, I think some space cadet stuff,” Vanmeter said as he made a helmet with his hands. “We’ll get better from it. We’ll come back on Thursday ready to go.”
Calhoun County basketball tournament scores, schedule
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
GIRLS
Jan. 13
No. 6 Jacksonville 67, No. 11 Faith Christian 25
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Pleasant Valley 53, No. 10 Weaver 32
No. 9 White Plains 60, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 52
No. 4 Piedmont 41, No. 13 Wellborn 24
No. 5 Alexandria 57, No. 12 Saks 18
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Anniston 53, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 32
No. 1 Oxford 59, No. 9 White Plains 20
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Ohatchee vs. No. 6 Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Piedmont vs. No. 5 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Anniston vs. Ohatchee/Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Semifinal: No. 1 Oxford vs. Piedmont/Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Jan. 13
No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 70, No. 14 Wellborn 31
No. 13 Pleasant Valley 67, No. 12 Ohatchee 63
Jan. 16, Monday
No. 7 Faith Christian 65, No. 10 Donoho 50
No. 8 Saks 44, No. 9 Weaver 30
No. 6 White Plains 71, No. 11 Jacksonville Christian 45
No. 5 Piedmont 73, No. 13 Pleasant Valley 50
Jan. 17, Tuesday
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Faith Christian 49
No. 1 Jacksonville 86, No. 8 Saks 39
Jan. 18, Wednesday
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Anniston vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19, Thursday
Semifinal: No. 2 Oxford vs. Alexandria-White Plains, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal: No. 1 Jacksonville vs. Anniston/Piedmont, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20, Friday
Championship, 8 p.m.